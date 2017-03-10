Las Vegas’ Jessie Magdaleno to return in April for 1st title defense

Life has been good for Jessie Magdaleno since winning his first world title in November.

Magdaleno, a Las Vegas native, has spent many minutes staring at his WBO junior featherweight belt, and enjoys showing it off to his friends.

“Being a champion was something I always wanted, and now that it has happened, everything feels perfect,” Magdaleno said. “Spending time off with my family was amazing, but now the real work starts.”

Magdaleno will make his first title defense on April 22 against Brazil’s Adeilson Dos Santos, who trains in Las Vegas.

The match is one of three WBO title fights to take place at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, on Top Rank Pay-Per-View.

Rising featherweight champion Oscar Valdez battles Miguel Marriaga in the main event. Super middleweight titlist Gilberto Ramirez returns from injury to make his first title defense versus Max Bursak.

The card also features the debut of U.S. silver medalist Shakur Stevenson against an opponent to be named later.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum said HBO passed on the card and he opted to put it on PPV for $44. HBO has drastically cut back on its boxing budget in the past year.

“People are saying why is this on pay per view, but it’s business, and they won’t regret buying it when they see the action in these fights,” Magdaleno said. “You get three Mexican champions and a U.S Olympic medalist. It’s the perfect card for the fans. There will be a lot of talent on display that night.”

There were whispers that Magdaleno was headed to a rematch with Nonito Donaire. Magdaleno defeated the Filipino by unanimous decision at the Thomas & Mack Center for the title in November.

Donaire, a former four-division champion and Las Vegas resident, recently parted ways with Top Rank.

“If Nonito wants a rematch, he’s just going to have to wait,” Magdaleno said. “He made me wait a year. He’s not the champion anymore. My team and I call the shots now. But he’ll get his title shot later.”

PORTER-BERTO OFFICIAL

Las Vegas resident Shawn Porter got his wish to face Andre Berto.

The welterweight bout was made official last week, and will take place April 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for a Showtime-televised main event.

The winner between the two former champions will become the mandatory opponent for 147-pound WBC belt, which is currently held by Keith Thurman.

Porter hasn’t been in the ring since losing a close bout to Thurman in June. Andre Berto hasn’t fought in almost a year when he knocked out Victor Ortiz.

“The only thing on my mind right now is the WBC title,” Porter said. “I made it a goal of mine when I turned pro to get that green belt, and now I feel like it’s about to happen. I’m not looking past Andre Berto, I respect him as a man and a fighter.”

HBO BOXING

Middleweight contenders David Lemieux and Curtis Stevens will headline an HBO Boxing After Dark card on Saturday from Verona, New York. The bout will be televised at 11 p.m. on tape delay.

Yuriorkis Gamboa versus Rene Alvarado in a 10-round junior lightweight bout is the co-main event.

MAYWEATHER 5K RACE

The Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation will host its third annual Fight-4-Fitness 5K run at Sunset Park on Sunday.

The 5K race and 2K walk will start at 10 a.m. followed by post-race festivities. The cost to compete is $60 for adults and $20 for children. A portion of the ticket proceeds goes to local youth track & field teams.

KNOCKOUT AT THE D

Rick Ramos will battle Erik Ruiz for a 10-round featherweight main event Saturday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets start at $25 and doors open at 5 p.m. First bell is scheduled for 6 p.m.

