Las Vegas’ Jessie Magdaleno shares world championship with family

Jessie Magdaleno was in uncharted waters when his grueling brawl with Nonito Donaire went into the championship rounds last week at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Magdaleno, who had never fought past the eighth round before, kept breathing harder as the former four-division champion Donaire kept getting stronger.

All the hard work Magdaleno put into the early rounds was going out the window.

“I kid you not, I was thinking about my son during those rounds,” Magdaleno said. “Every time I went to my stool, I told myself, ‘This is for my son.’”

It was fitting that family got Magdaleno through the late rounds. It’s what got him to his first world title shot.

Magdaleno defeated Donaire by unanimous decision to become the new WBO junior featherweight champion.

Magdaleno shared an emotional moment with his brothers and father in the ring.

“Seeing them smile and just being there watching me get the belt, and seeing my dad getting emotional. That’s something I never see,” Magdaleno said. “Seeing my brothers shed a couple tears as well. It was a great feeling to see them happy to accomplish this goal we all have together.”

Magdaleno, who turned 25 on Tuesday, and his six siblings were raised in Las Vegas. His father, Jesus, worked 12-hour shifts at a fast-food restaurant and 7-11 store, while the mother, Anna, stayed home to watch the kids.

“My mom put her dreams aside, so we can achieve our dreams,” Jessie Magdaleno said. “My father worked long days, so we can have food on our table. I couldn’t let them down.”

Magdaleno went into Donaire’s locker room after the fight to pay his respects. Donaire’s wife, Rachel, wasn’t happy to see Magdaleno.

Magdaleno offended the Donaire camp with his trash talk leading up to the fight.

“Donaire told me, ‘I think you owe my wife an apology,’” Magdaleno said. “For the things I said on Snapchat. I apologized. I’m sorry for offending anyone, but it was only business. I wanted to sell the fight. Not everyone can be the good guy. I respect everything Donaire has accomplished.”

Donaire accepted Magdaleno’s apology, but he still wants a rematch. The Filipino superstar didn’t agree with the scorecards.

“Right now I’m in vacation mode,” Magdaleno said. “I have to talk to my manager and see what’s next on our plate.”

LIVE BOXING

Heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz returns to the ring Saturday to fight heavy underdog Malik Scott at the Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo. The bout will air on tape delay at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. on HBO.

Ortiz, who has had trouble getting competitive fights, will compete in his first bout for Matchroom Boxing, a promotional company run by Eddie Hearn in the United Kingdom. The Cuban boxer left Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions earlier this year.

Welterweight champion Danny Garcia is also scheduled to fight on Saturday.

Garcia will face Samuel Vargas in a 10-round tuneup before his March showdown against Keith Thurman. The fight will take place in Garcia’s hometown of Philadelphia and shown on Spike at 9 p.m.

SHOWTIME’S No. 1 KO

Showtime has ranked its top 32 knockouts since the network began televising boxing matches 30 years ago.

The premium cable channel wants boxing fans to decide which knockout belongs at the top of the list. The list includes memorable knockouts from Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Deontay Wilder, Tommy Hearns and Diego Corrales.

Boxing fans can vote online at www.showtimeknockouts.com.

