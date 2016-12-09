Las Vegas’ Joseph Parker competes in boxing filled Saturday

Seems like every boxing promoter had the same idea of putting on a Saturday show this week.

Probably has something to do with no college football to compete with, but whatever the reason may be, it has led to a glorious day for fight fans.

Rival cable networks HBO and Showtime will have dueling cards. Top five pound-for-pound boxer Terence Crawford headlines the HBO event from Omaha, Nebraska, and Showtime counters with two 50-50 matchups from Los Angeles.

Both networks will start the action with a championship heavyweight bout from the other side of the world. Las Vegas resident Joseph Parker returned to New Zealand for his first world title shot.

Here’s a breakdown from Saturday’s action with television times:

Terence Crawford (29-0, 20 KOs) vs. John Molina Jr. (29-6, 23 KOs)

Titles: Crawford’s WBC, WBO junior welterweight

TV: HBO, 6:35 p.m.

Crawford will get another chance to prove he’s the best fighter of 2016 when he meets contender John Molina Jr. Crawford unified the 140-pound belts when he dominated Viktor Postol at the MGM Grand Arena in July.

More than 10,000 fans are expected to pack the CenturyLink Center in Omaha to see the hometown hero.

“I will always compete in Omaha,” Crawford said. “It’s a joy to compete here. I want to put on a show for them and prove that I belong with the best.”

Jesus Cuellar (28-1, 21 KOs) vs. Abner Mares (29-2-1, 15 KOs)

Title: Cuellar’s WBA featherweight

TV: Showtime, 7 p.m.

Cuellar and Mares headline the Los Angeles card at the Galen Center, a matchup that is expected to deliver plenty of fireworks.

Mares, a former three-division champion, looks to get back to the top after multiple setbacks in the past year. Mares was supposed to face Cuellar on the Keith Thurman-Shawn Porter undercard in June but the New York Athletic Commission decided to pull the plug during fight week. The New York commission had an issue with Mares’ eye injury history.

“There’s always a reason behind something bad that happens,” Mares said. “In this case, me not being able to fight twice (due to postponements), it just gave me the opportunity to get to know (trainer) Robert Garcia even better.”

Jermall Charlo (24-0, 18 KOs) vs. Julian Williams (22-0-1, 14 KOs)

Title: Charlo’s IBF junior middleweight

TV: Showtime, 7 p.m.

Two of the best junior middleweights go at it in the co-main event from L.A.

Charlo, who has defended the belt twice, compared his matchup with Williams to when Bernard Hopkins and Roy Jones Jr. clashed early in their careers 23 years ago. He might not be too far off. Charlo and Williams are both only 26 years old and undefeated.

Joseph Parker (21-0, 18 KOs) vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. (29-0, 19 KOs)

Title: Vacant WBO heavyweight

TV: HBO, 6:35 p.m.

Parker, who moved his training camp to Las Vegas, could become the first heavyweight champion from New Zealand. The hard-hitting 24-year-old recently signed a deal to be promoted by Top Rank in the United States.

Ruiz is also a promising heavyweight with punching power, but has had issues staying in shape.

The bout from Auckland, New Zealand, will be shown on same-day tape delay to start the HBO broadcast.

Anthony Joshua (17-0, 17 KOs) vs. Eric Molina (25-3, 19 KOs)

Title: Joshua’s IBF heavyweight

TV: Showtime, 2:30 p.m.

English star Joshua faces Molina in a tuneup fight before a spring showdown with former champion Wladimir Klitschko.

The bout takes place in Manchester, England, and will be shown live.

“Molina is Wladimir Klitschko, he is David Haye, he is (Deontay) Wilder,” Joshua said. “He is a hurdle I have to overcome. It’s not about them, it’s about me. I won’t disrespect Eric, but I don’t play games, I come to dominate.”

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (49-2-1, 32 KOs) vs. Dominik Britsch (32-2-1, 11 KOs)

TV: beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Former middleweight champion Chavez Jr. will attempt to revive his once promising career.

Chavez, the son of Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., returns to the ring after a 17-month hiatus.

“This fight is very important for my career and I need to be at my best to win,” Chavez Jr. said. “I worked very hard because I want to give the fans a good fight and to prove that I am ready to get back to the elite level of boxing once again.”

