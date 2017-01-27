Lee Selby set to make Las Vegas debut with eye on Carl Frampton

Lee Selby is often mistaken for a Mexican fighter when he trains in the United States.

“I always have people come up to me and they start speaking Spanish,” Selby said. “I get that all the time.”

Selby doesn’t need to correct them. He simply responds in his thick British accent to give away where he comes from.

The IBF featherweight champion hails from Barry Island in Wales, and everyone in the United Kingdom knows that’s his home.

Selby (23-1, 8 knockouts) is hoping to become a crossover star in the United States and will get an opportunity raise his profile in a title defense against Jonathan Victor Barros (41-4-1, 22 KOs) at the MGM Grand on Saturday. The bout will be part of the Carl Frampton-Leo Santa Cruz rematch card.

“This is a smaller version of Barry Island with all the glitz and glamor of the lights,” said Selby when comparing his home to Las Vegas. Barry Island is a seaside resort in south Wales. “Different weather than where I come from. This place is massive. Went from fighting in small venues to the mecca of boxing at the MGM Grand.”

If Selby is victorious in his Las Vegas debut he could be in line for a unification showdown against Frampton, the WBA featherweight champion from Northern Ireland.

Selby said if the bout comes to fruition it would be the biggest non-heavyweight fight that could be made in the U.K. today.

“I think Leo can win Saturday but I need Frampton to stay the champion,” Selby said. “That fight would be massive. Maybe only guys like Anthony Joshua and David Haye could draw more, but for the smaller guys, it’s as big as you can get in the U.K.”

Selby is referred to as the “Welsh Mayweather” back home in comparison to the undefeated superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. Selby said fans are wrong for calling him that.

“I haven’t done what Mayweather has done,” Selby said. “He’s one of the best ever and for fans to call me that in his city is an insult to him.”

Selby and Frampton are two of three world champions on Saturday’s card. WBC lightweight titlist Dejan Zlaticanin faces Mikey Garcia in the co-main event.

Rising super middleweight prospect David Benavidez will also fight on the card against Sherali Mamajonov.

GOLDEN BOY VS. HAYMON

A federal judge dismissed Golden Boy Promotions’ $300 million lawsuit against Al Haymon and his business entities, which includes the Premier Boxing Champions, on Thursday.

Golden Boy Promotions, whose CEO is boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, alleged Haymon repeatedly violated antitrust laws and the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act in an attempt to monopolize boxing.

Haymon is the creator of the PBC, a Las Vegas-based company that represents numerous boxing stars.

“On behalf of our clients, Haymon Sports, LLC and its CEO, Alan Haymon, we are very pleased with the decision of the Court to grant summary judgment and dismiss all of the meritless claims filed by Golden Boy Promotions,” attorney Michael Williams, of Quinn Emanuel, said in a statement.

“The Court’s ruling makes clear that the efforts by Haymon Sports were intended to, and actually did, increase competition in the boxing industry, to the benefit of the boxers, other promoters, and the fans.”

PORTER, BERTO TO MEET

Shawn Porter told reporters Friday that he and Andre Berto have agreed to a verbal deal to fight in April.

The former welterweight champions have discussed a potential bout the last few months.

“We have no date or venue, but all I know is that we were told it would be after March Madness,” said Porter, who resides in Las Vegas. “April is the month they are discussing.”

