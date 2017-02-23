Manny Pacquiao changes course, has plans to fight Amir Khan

So about that Jeff Horn fight in Australia. Manny Pacquiao says forget about it.

Pacquiao announced Wednesday night on social media that he is negotiating his next bout to be against Amir Khan, the former junior welterweight champion from England.

My team and I are in negotiations with Amir Khan for our next fight. Further announcement coming soon. #TeamPacquiaopic.twitter.com/nW5jpmwVJs — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 23, 2017

“My team and I are in negotiations with Amir Khan for our next fight,” Pacquiao’s post said. “Further announcement coming soon.”

The boxing world frantically Google searched the name Jeff Horn last month when Pacquiao’s promoter, Bob Arum, announced that the Australian and Filipino would meet on April 22. Arum has a deal with the little known Horn’s promoter, Duco Events, but was still in need of a venue.

Pacquiao’s advisor, Michael Koncz, had other plans. Koncz has flirted in the past with the idea of having Pacquiao fight in the United Arab Emirates and that could come to fruition with Khan, who’s of Pakistani descent.

Khan, 30, pushed for a bout with Pacquiao last year, but after striking out, he opted to facing Saul “Canelo” Alvarez at T-Mobile Arena in May. Khan was knocked out by Alvarez in the sixth round and hasn’t fought since.

Pacquiao, 38, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jessie Vargas to win the WBO welterweight title at the Thomas & Mack Center in November.

Koncz and Arum are not on the same page for Pac-Man’s next fight, but it seems like the advisor is winning this tug-of-war for now.

Time to play pic.twitter.com/Ie2Vesijft — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) February 23, 2017

