Mikey Garcia ready for another title reign after legal battle

Mikey Garcia went on a Las Vegas tour when he signed his first promotional contract with Top Rank in 2006.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum wanted his then-new hot prospect to stay active while getting used to the bright lights of the fighting capital of the world.

Garcia fought at the Thomas & Mack Center in his second professional bout. In 2008, he fought at the MGM Grand, The Orleans, the Palms and the Hard Rock Hotel.

The tour even extended to the Nevada border in 2009, when Garcia kept his record perfect at Buffalo Bill’s in Primm.

It’s been more than four years since Garcia last fought in Sin City, and a lot has changed for the Mexican-American boxer from Oxnard, California.

Garcia (35-0, 29 knockouts) will make his return against Dejan Zlaticanin (22-0, 15 KOs) for Zlaticanin’s WBC lightweight title in the co-main event of Saturday’s Carl Frampton-Leo Santa Cruz card at the MGM Grand.

“It is a little weird being back here,” said Garcia, who has fought once in Las Vegas since 2009. “I’ve fought in New York, Texas and other places where I built my fanbase, but location is important to me. I want my fans in California to see me, and Las Vegas is perfect.”

Garcia returns as a three-time, two-division champion, but he has no belt or promoter right now.

The 29-year-old is on the comeback trail after a near three-year hiatus because of a contract dispute with Top Rank. Garcia thought his contract was up after defeating Juan Carlos Burgos in January 2014, but Top Rank disagreed and the two sides went to court.

“I just wanted my freedom, and I even offered to settle and let’s see how things go,” Garcia said. “Top Rank said no, and they thought they could put me into a corner and have me give into their demands. Once they saw I could win this, then that’s when they called me a year later to settle.

“I said, ‘Now it’s too late. I’m too invested. We’re going the full 12 rounds.’”

Garcia and Top Rank finally settled in April, and the boxer became a free agent. He’s being heavily recruited by Premier Boxing Champions and Mayweather Promotions.

“I’m just a kid with a minor college degree going up against a major corporation like (Top Rank),” Garcia said. “Against a promoter that’s been in the business for so many years, and I beat him.

“That’s a huge victory to me. That was bigger than winning a world title.”

Garcia is hoping to win another world title in his second fight since ending his feud with Top Rank. Garcia knocked out Elio Rojas in July to take back his spot in the top pound-for-pound rankings.

“I needed that time off,” Garcia said. “I don’t wish any boxer to go through what I went through. But being away from the ring gave me the hunger to return. It was starting to become boring and repetitive. I stayed in shape while also enjoying time with my family. I’m ready to add to the Garcia legacy.”

Garcia is trained by his older brother, Robert, one of boxing’s top trainers. His family goes back four generations in the sport.

Mikey Garcia showed a group of reporters a picture of his uncle boxing in a prison in Mexico.

“Boxing is in our blood,” Garcia said. “We didn’t all do it for a career, but boxing goes way back in our family.”

There’s more than just boxing for Garcia. He’s a father of two boys and is a graduate of the Ventura County Police Academy. He’s also an advocate for farm workers’ rights.

“I tell the guys at my gym to be careful,” Garcia said. “Be careful with what you’re signing. Always ask for help.”

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.