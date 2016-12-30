RJ’s top 10 pound-for-pound boxers heading into 2017

Boxing has taken a hit since Floyd Mayweather Jr. last stepped in the ring, but it’s headed in the right direction.

The sport continues to grow worldwide and young stars left their mark in 2016. The superstars are still there with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao and Gennady Golovkin dominating opponents.

Here’s a look at the 10 best pound-for-pound fighters heading into 2017. Eight countries are represented on this list with three Americans:

10. Keith Thurman (27-0, 22 KOs), United States, WBA welterweight champion

Thurman only fought once in 2016, but made a name for himself in his June victory against Shawn Porter. Thurman could be boxing’s next star with his power and charisma. The boxer known as “One Time” has an opportunity to move up the list with a victory over Danny Garcia in their March unification bout.

9. Carl Frampton (23-0, 14 KOs), Northern Ireland, WBA featherweight champion

Frampton has started to pick up Fighter of the Year awards for his breakout 2016. The Jackal displayed high level boxing skills in signature victories versus Scott Quigg and Leo Santa Cruz. Frampton can start 2017 on the right note with a second victory over Santa Cruz at MGM Grand on Jan. 28.

8. Manny Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs), Philippines, WBO welterweight champion

Pacquiao had a bounce-back year after his fiasco defeat to Mayweather in 2015. Pacquiao recorded victories against Timothy Bradley and Jessie Vargas to prove he’s still the best welterweight. Pac-Man doesn’t have the footwork he had five years ago, but the speed is still there. Rumors have died down of a potential rematch with Mayweather, but Pacquiao’s possibilities for super fights are endless. Terence Crawford and the winner of Thurman-Garcia are options.

7. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs), Mexico, WBO junior middleweight champion

Canelo had a down year with two wins in lopsided mismatches against Amir Khan and Liam Smith. Alvarez still arguably has the most powerful combinations and is the biggest star in the sport, but it’s time to move up to middleweight. Alvarez is reportedly in negotiations to fight fellow Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at a catchweight of 165 pounds. But the world is waiting for the mega bout against Golovkin.

6. Vasyl Lomachenko (7-1, 5 KOs), Ukraine, WBO junior lightweight champion

It was hard leaving Lomachenko out of the top five. The Ukrainian has the best offensive and defensive arsenal in the sport, but his resume still needs work with only eight pro fights and one loss. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Lomachenko cracks the top three in 2017. Lomachenko is a candidate for Fighter of the Year with wins against Roman Martinez and Nicholas Walters.

5. Sergey Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs), Russia, light heavyweight contender

Kovalev tasted defeat for the first time in his career against Andre Ward, but many pundits viewed the Russian as the real winner from the November bout at T-Mobile Arena. Kovalev’s domination of the light heavyweight division shouldn’t be forgotten off one controversial loss. The Krusher can make things right with a rematch against Ward or finally nail down a match versus WBC titlist Adonis Stevenson.

4. Terence Crawford (30-0, 21 KOs), United States, WBC/WBO junior welterweight champion

Crawford might be the only boxer who can say his skills match Lomachenko’s. The Nebraskan has been untouchable and has made a living at making opponents look bad, like he did in wins against Hank Lundy, Viktor Postol and John Molina Jr. this year. Crawford can beat opponents from the right and left side, but he has serious problems right now. He’s currently serving a 90-day jail sentence for an altercation at an auto shop in April.

3. Andre Ward (31-0, 15 KOs), United States, WBO/WBA/IBF light heavyweight champion

Ward wasn’t on his A-game in his controversial victory over Kovalev, but his dirty work in the clinches got the job done. Ward uncharacteristically let his hands fly and was hit at a high rate. Expect Ward to adjust in the rematch. The Oakland, California, native had his best year in half a decade with three victories.

2. Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs), Kazakhstan, WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion

Like Canelo, Golovkin had a down year by beating two opponents who didn’t belong with him in the ring. No middleweight dared to face the division’s kingpin, but welterweight Kell Brook decided to take the challenge. Triple G was criticized for getting hit often against Brook before recording his 23rd straight knockout. Fortunately for Golovkin, looking beatable was a good thing. Daniel Jacobs, arguably the second best middleweight, accepted a match to face Golovkin in a March HBO pay per view. Don’t expect Golovkin to take punishment in this one. He won’t overlook Jacobs.

1. Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (46-0, 38 KOs), Nicaragua, WBC super flyweight champion

Many pundits felt Gonzalez hadn’t earned his best pound-for-pound label after Mayweather retired 15 months ago. The doubt is gone. Chocolatito solidified his top spot with a signature win against Carlos Cuadras in September. Gonzalez left the flyweight division to take Cuadras’ belt at 115 pounds. Gonzalez seems to be headed for a rematch with Cuadras, but boxing fans are hoping for a unification bout against Japan’s Naoya Inoue, who has the skills to overtake the Nicaraguan. Chocolatito sports an impressive 46-0 record and goes into 2017 as boxing’s top pound-for-pound boxer.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.