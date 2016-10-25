Showtime announces loaded schedule with Thurman-Garcia as main event

Showtime gave boxing fans a much-needed jolt of excitement on Tuesday.

The premium cable network announced its latest boxing schedule that will feature seven marquee fights. The list is loaded with world champions and top contenders in numerous divisions.

“It’s a wonderful thing to announce four months of programming and give boxing fans something to look forward to,” said Stephen Espinoza, the executive vice president of Showtime Sports.

The series begins with a doubleheader in Los Angeles on Dec. 10. Jesus Cuellar defends his WBA “regular” belt against Abner Mares in a featherweight bout, and Jermall Charlo puts his IBF title on the line against Julian Williams in a junior middleweight battle.

Las Vegas resident Badou Jack will meet England’s James DeGale in a super middleweight unification match on Jan. 14. The fight is expected to take place in Las Vegas or New York.

The third card on the Showtime series will be at the MGM Grand on Jan. 28 for the featherweight rematch between WBA champion Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz. Showtime hasn’t announced the location, but multiple sources have told the Review-Journal the fight is in Las Vegas. Also on the card will be the resurgent Mikey Garcia gunning to take Dejan Zlaticanin’s WBC lightweight belt.

The flashy and troubled Adrien Broner will face junior welterweight contender Adrian Granados on Feb. 11.

Showtime’s grand event will be the welterweight unification matchup between WBA titlist Keith Thurman and WBC champion Danny Garcia on March 4. The Barclays Center in New York is the favorite to land the thrilling matchup.

“Not only do we want to showcase the star boxers, but we want them in competitive fights,” Espinoza said. “We want those fights to be on Showtime as much as possible. With this schedule, without question, we’ve done that.

“It’s also important to mention that these fights are not on pay-per-view.”

Jack, the 168-pound WBC champion, had to wait seven months to get his showdown with DeGale, who holds the IBF strap.

Most fighters would have walked away, but Jack wanted to prove he was the best in the division.

“I think he wanted to fight, I wanted the fight. So I waited,” said Jack, who was born in Sweden. “We’re both champions and we want to prove who’s the best. So I don’t think he wasn’t ducking me and I was definitely not ducking him. I think there were some issues, but it’s done now.”

Showtime took a risk by adding Broner to the schedule. Broner recently posted suicide threats on his Instagram, which forced the Cincinnati Police Department to look in to. A concerned Floyd Mayweather Jr. invited Broner to live with him in Las Vegas. But soon after, Broner allegedly got into a dispute at a local nightclub.

“We do monitor those things,” Espinoza said. “We believe we have good sense in where (Broner) is right now. We’ll continue to monitor it, and if we have to, we would change course.”

Espinoza said there’s a chance Thurman-Garcia could land on CBS. Thurman’s last fight against Shawn Porter in June was on CBS and gave the network high ratings.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.