The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame announced its class of 2017 on Wednesday.

Thomas Hearns, Erik Morales, Michael Carbajal, and the Spinks brothers Leon and Michael headline the 14-person class.

Ken Norton, Salvador Sanchez, Lucia Rijker and Richie Sandoval round out the boxing list of inductees. Rafael Garcia, Elias Ghanem, Mel Greb, Debbie Munch and Davey Pearl were voted in as non-boxer inductees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.