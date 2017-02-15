Thomas Hearns, Leon Spinks headline 2017 Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame

Leon Spinks struggles to move around because of his health issues, but that hasn’t stopped the former heavyweight champion from attending every Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame event.

After five years of watching other boxers get the nod, Spinks heard his name called Wednesday as the NVBHOF announced its class of 2017 at Real Boxing gym.

Spinks, 63, slowly got up from his chair and flashed his trademark smile, without the missing teeth this time.

“It’s about time,” said Spinks, who recorded one of the biggest upsets in boxing history when he defeated Muhammad Ali at the Hilton Las Vegas in 1978.

Spinks, a longtime Las Vegas resident, will get inducted with his brother, Michael, a former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion.

“Leon has been so supportive since we started this hall of fame five years ago,” said Michelle Corrales-Lewis, the president of the NVBHOF. “I’m so happy he got in this year and it’s even more special that he gets to do it with his brother.”

Thomas Hearns, Erik Morales, Michael Carbajal, Salvador Sanchez, Ken Norton, Lucia Rijker and Richie Sandoval round out the fifth boxing class of the NVBHOF. They’ll be joined by Rafael Garcia, Elias Ghanem, Mel Greb, Debbie Munch and Davey Pearl as non-boxer inductees.

Garcia, 87, who rose to fame as Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s cut man, didn’t know he was one of the inductees until former welterweight champion Jessie Vargas told him to put on his best suit.

“This was a grand surprise for me when I found out a few days ago from Jessie,” said Garcia, who has lived in Las Vegas for 45 years. “I’ve been disappointed that I haven’t gotten in yet but better late than never. It’s a real honor. I’ve been in boxing for over 50 years and it’s feels great to be recognized with so many great people here.”

Hearns’ induction completes “The Four Kings” getting into the hall of fame. Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Roberto Duran and Hearns battled each other throughout the 1980s with many of those epic bouts taking place in Las Vegas.

Carbajal, a former junior flyweight and flyweight titlist, drove from his Phoenix home to hear his named called. Carbajal is best known as “Little Hands of Stone” and is the first junior flyweight to earn a $1 million purse.

“For Michael to drive here from Phoenix really shows he cares about this honor,” Corrales-Lewis said. “We usually have people make the trip for the ceremony in the summer, not the announcement. It shows that we’re doing a good thing by honoring these great people who have contributed to Nevada boxing.”

Morales, who thrilled boxing fans in the 2000s with his memorable ring battles, called in to express his gratitude and accepted Marco Antonio Barrera’s offer to introduce him on enshrinement day.

The Mexican warriors were bitter foes during their careers and produced one of the greatest boxing trilogies.

Thell Torrence attended the announcement and was happy to see the fighter he trained, Ken Norton, get selected into the hall of fame. Norton is known for breaking Ali’s jaw in a 1973, and his classic battle with Larry Holmes in 1978 at Caesars Palace. The former heavyweight champion died in 2013.

“I got to train Ken early in his career,” Torrence said. “He was so good. I have so many stories about him and those Ali fights.”

The class of 2017 will be honored at a gala dinner at Caesars Palace on Aug. 12. Tickets for the ceremony can be purchased at NVBHOF.com starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.