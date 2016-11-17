Trainers for Sergey Kovalev, Andre Ward talk up fight

Light heavyweight world champion Sergey Kovalev and longtime trainer John David Jackson broke their nine-week training camp and arrived in Las Vegas this week in advance of their megafight against undefeated Andre Ward on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden.

Jackson and Virgil Hunter, who has trained Ward since he was 9, met with the media Wednesday afternoon at the MGM Grand, and both had plenty to say about the bout.

KOVALEV READY TO GO

Jackson said he felt good about Kovalev’s training camp and noted his fighter, who can be moody from time to time, was responsive to the game plan.

“He wants to beat Ward because he knows Ward is a dangerous fighter,” said Jackson, who has worked with Kovalev for five years. “Camp was great. He did what he was supposed to do.”

Jackson, however, noted Kovalev has never faced a fighter of Ward’s caliber. He said Bernard Hopkins was close, but credited Ward’s savvy and intelligence and gave Ward the edge.

“Ward is in his prime, on a slight decline,” Jackson said. “This is going to be the ring-conditioned, smart guy that he’s going to fight … He’s precise with his movements and where he’s going to be. This is the most intelligent fighter (Kovalev is) going to fight. Not the strongest. Not the fastest but the most intelligent.”

Jackson was certain that Kovalev is the best opponent Ward has faced, too, and pointed to Kovalev’s power — 26 knockouts in 31 fights — as a possible deciding factor.

“He’s going to fight a guy that’s a lot stronger than anybody he’s ever fought,” Jackson said. “When Sergey hits you, it doesn’t matter if you see it or not. It’s going to hurt. I think that’s going to be the difference. Can he withstand that?”

WARD’S CAMP CONFIDENT, TOO

Hunter took the stage opposite Jackson for a trainer’s debate and wasn’t shy about his feelings regarding Kovalev.

He praised Kovalev’s power — particularly his right hand — but said he tips it off and indicated that Ward will be ready.

“That’s the only thing I can say. He’s got a devastating right hand, but he tips it off when he sets it up,” Hunter said. “I’ve seen guys go in the ring with Sergey and get beat before the bell rings. They lay down.

“Have I ever seen him beat somebody with one shot? No. I’ve seen an accumulation of punches. You’re not going to be able to accumulate punches against Andre like that.”

Hunter also nixed Kovalev’s claims that Ward is a dirty fighter and suggested “somebody probably told him to say that.”

“You go a whole nine, eight weeks, and all of a sudden, you’re a dirty fighter,” Hunter said. “Sergey will learn one day not to be everybody’s robot … It doesn’t even sound like him … I know him well that he didn’t say that. That’s not even his character. That’s his promoter saying that.”