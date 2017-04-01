Undefeated junior welterweights headline Golden Boy boxing card at Cosmopolitan

KeAndre Gibson was in awe of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. posters when he took a stroll through the MGM Grand three years ago.

Gibson had just completed his lifelong dream of fighting at the MGM Grand Garden Arena when he defeated Antonio Wong on the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez-Alfredo Angulo undercard.

“Everyone had Floyd Mayweather uniforms on,” Gibson said. “His brand and company were everywhere. Man, this guy came to Las Vegas and became a big star, and he’s not even from here.

“I started thinking, man, maybe this is something I need to do, and maybe I need to make a move to Las Vegas to make my dreams happen.”

Gibson returned to his home in St. Louis and told his wife and four kids to pack their bags, and they headed to Southern Nevada to start a new life.

The gamble has paid off for Gibson. He headlines Saturday’s Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN card at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas against Antonio Orozco in a 10-round junior welterweight bout.

Antonio Orozco @PuroBoxOrozco returns to the ring this April 1st for the Vacant WBC USNBC Super Lightweight Title on ESPN #GBPonESPNpic.twitter.com/AIKHZYujby — GoldenBoyPromotions (@GoldenBoyBoxing) March 30, 2017

The first bell is scheduled for 4 p.m. at The Chelsea, with the main card airing live at 6 on ESPN Deportes. The fights also will be shown on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. on tape delay. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com.

“I jumped on that opportunity quick,” said Gibson of competing on Golden Boy Promotions’ second edition of a new boxing series with ESPN. “I know I want to fight for a world title, and I want to fight in bigger fights. The last guy I beat gave me a lot of confidence that I belong in the sport.”

The 27-year-old Gibson (16-0-1, 7 knockouts) is making a big jump in competition against Orozco (25-0, 16 KOs), who was once a mandatory challenger for unified 140-pound titlist Terence Crawford.

Gibson might be catching Orozco at the right time. Orozco, 29, was preparing to fight Fidel Maldonado Jr. in December, but the bout was canceled during fight week because Orozco couldn’t make weight. He ended up in the hospital for dehydration.

Both fighters made weight Friday, with Gibson weighing 139.4 pounds and Orozco 139.6 pounds.

“For me, this fight is very important,” Orozco said. “I did not take it lightly, as I know it is against KeAndre Gibson, a good fighter in this division. Gibson and I have fought on the same cards before. He’s a tremendous fighter, a quick guy and real good counterpuncher. Our styles are going to give fans a great fight.

“I have a sports nutritionist with me in this training camp, and I’m ready to come back better than ever.”

Gibson is expecting the best Orozco on Saturday, and views the winner as the next contender to face Crawford.

“This is my time,” said Gibson, who trains at Roy Jones Jr. Fight Academy. “I’m peaking. I’m 27 years old. I’m finally hitting that grown man stage. This is the time to make a run. Can’t keep waiting.”

CANELO-CHAVEZ JR. UNDERCARD

The undercard for the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. showdown May 6 at T-Mobile Arena is set.

Middleweight contender David Lemieux will face Marcos Reyes in the co-main event. Lemieux is coming off a knockout-of-the-year worthy victory against Curtis Stevens in March.

Rising featherweight prospect Joseph Diaz Jr. will fight Manuel Avila to open the pay-per-view undercard. Former champion Lucas Matthysse meets Emmanuel Taylor to complete the undercard.

