BYU-Arizona game in 2021 could leave Sam Boyd for new Las Vegas stadium

It appears the new Las Vegas Stadium has booked its first non-Raiders event.

The 2021 neutral site game between Brigham Young and Arizona was expected to be played at Sam Boyd Stadium, but that’s now moving to the yet-to-be-built home of the Raiders, according to ESPN.com. UNLV officials weren’t available for confirmation.

BYU is scheduled to play at Sam Boyd Stadium in November for a nonconference game against UNLV.

The Raiders were approved by the NFL on Monday to leave Oakland for Las Vegas. The new state-of-the-art stadium is scheduled to be complete in 2020.

