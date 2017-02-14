Calico Racing celebrates 10th year in Red Rock Canyon

Joyce Forier was on a training run back in early 2007 when an idea hit her.

“I just wondered what it would take to put on a marathon there and just made a phone calls and eventually made it happen,” Forier said.

“There” was Red Rock Canyon. And now, Forier is preparing to put on Calico Racing’s 10th race there Saturday morning.

“Back 10 years ago, they didn’t even really have a process for getting permits in place for a running event so we learned the ropes together and developed it,” Forier said.

The event includes a marathon, half marathon and 5K. Forier said the 5K isn’t necessarily too difficult, as it doesn’t go into the hills, but the other two races, because of the terrain, have added levels of difficulty.

The marathon is officially a Boston Marathon Qualifier, though because of the course, it’s not exactly the most efficient way to achieve times necessary to qualify.

“The scenic drive is quite hilly so it’s definitely not the fastest course that people can run so even though yes, it can be a Boston qualifier, it’s by no means the easiest way to do it,” Forier said.

Forier said the event draws a mix of runners — many of whom are “marathon enthusiasts.”

She is expecting about 125 participants in the full marathon, 325 in the half and 150 in the 5K for a total of 600.

Forier said those interested could still register online until Thursday or at packet pick up or on race morning.

For late entry registration, which lasts until Thursday, the 5K is $50, half marathon is $85 and full marathon is $105. There is also an optional bus from the Strip for $30. Those prices jump on site by $10.

While the race does draw many locals, last year, 62 percent of runners were from out of state. Of 2016’s top 10 marathon finishers, only one was from in state. In addition, a total of 17 countries were represented with runners from 42 different states.

And many of those runners have positive feedback once they finish running.

“They say it’s hands down one of the most beautiful courses that they’ve ever run and my runners are typically very experienced runners as far as having raced all over the country,” Forier said. “Many of them have raced internationally and they always comment on first and foremost how beautiful it is and right behind it how difficult it is.”

