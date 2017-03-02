Golden Knights GM continues to be driven by dream of winning Stanley Cup

It drives him, like all who believe hockey the greatest sport created. It’s an iconic bowl made of silver and nickel alloy, standing 35.25 inches and weighing nearly 35 pounds, having produced the kind of implausible stories usually reserved for the most fictitious minds.

This is where the edge within George McPhee lives and breathes, a virtual pot of sordid tales that stirs his nerves and pushes him forward. His stomach often is engulfed in a batch of butterflies.

“I don’t think I will ever lose that,” McPhee said. “You feel really fortunate to be in this position and have a lot of pride. More than anything, you want to deliver. I haven’t won the Stanley Cup. I would love to do it.

“I’ve won a couple world championships. I’ve had Most Valuable Players, Vezina Trophy goaltenders, won President Trophies … but not the Stanley Cup.

“Why else are you in this? It takes a lot of out of you, takes you away from your family. There is a price to pay. If you’re not in it for the Cup, something is wrong.”

He admitted to being a bit rusty Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights having officially been welcomed as a National Hockey League member once owner Bill Foley’s final payment of a $500 million expansion fee was received.

Things were much more complex than Foley swiping a debit card and typing in his PIN. Think of how many papers are needed for one real estate deal. In making things right with the NHL, Foley signed enough for all the homes in Summerlin.

But they’re finally in the club. That means McPhee as the team’s general manager was able to begin talking potential roster transactions before the league’s trade deadline, which came and went without the Golden Knights striking any deals.

Smart decision.

McPhee rightly believes it best to get a clear picture of the entire landscape as the expansion draft on June 21 draws closer. And it’s absolutely true the NHL has set rules that should allow Vegas the opportunity to succeed on the ice faster than any previous expansion team.

Why play your hand at all right now?

Why rush what doesn’t need to be forced?

Why send any sort of signal to other teams about your potential draft strategy?

Why make a deal just for the sake of it?

Few times in professional sports would a particular side, as one of 31 franchises, own a sense of leverage the Golden Knights do while everyone else tries to figure out how they intend to build a roster.

“It was nice to get into the rhythm of talking to other GMs and guys I’ve worked with before,” McPhee said. “There are some teams with some real expansion stress and (salary cap) stress. We’ll wait. We don’t want to get hamstrung by doing deals with teams and then get to the (expansion draft) and say, ‘Gee, there was more here than we thought and now we can’t do it.’

“Once the dust settles on redistribution of players as teams try and protect their rosters, we’ll get down to work. Teams are going to do what they feel they need to preclude us from taking good players from them, never mind the $17 million (in expansion fee money) Bill has given every team. We’ll watch the process and make our picks and then roll into an entry draft and make those picks there.”

He was general manager of the Washington Capitals for 17 years and mentioned that one peer said now that McPhee was back in the room, there would be more humor. Talk about a deadpanned expression. McPhee hardly gives off the vibe of a guy you’re worried might embarrass the company while staggering around with a lampshade on his head at the holiday party.

He seems all business all the time, driven by that nervous edge and batch of butterflies to win and win big for the owner whose faith in him is unquestioned. Every thought, every move, every sense of hockey purpose continues to be defined by his quest to one day lift that iconic bowl made of silver and nickel alloy.

“You draw on all your experience to make decisions going forward,” McPhee said. “We’ve made good and bad decisions in the past. Nobody goes undefeated in this life. I think all of it has helped make us better managers and better executives. That’s why I’m here. Experienced managers do a pretty good job; rookie managers have a pretty tough time. Bill had the idea of hiring an experienced manager, and I just hope I’m the right one.

“It is real important to Bill and (NHL commissioner) Gary Bettman and the league that this franchise does well. We want to make this work. As long as those butterflies are there, I think that’s what makes you sharper and a little bit better.”

It stirs his nerves and pushes him forward.

