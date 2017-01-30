Houston, we have Super Bowl week, and there isn’t a $15 ticket in sight

HOUSTON — The largest metropolis in Texas first hosted a Super Bowl in 1974, when the Dolphins beat the Vikings at Rice University Stadium and a ticket to the game cost as little as $15.

When the Patriots and Falcons get together for the 51st version of the game of Roman numerals on Sunday at NRG Stadium, you might not find a bottle of water that cheap.

Forty-three years ago, the University of Texas marching band performed at halftime.

On Sunday, Lady Gaga will.

I’m guessing she will opt for more than banging a Big Bertha drum.

New England and Atlanta have begun final preparations for Super Bowl LI, and Houston will for the third time act as host to the National Football League’s crowning moment of a current season.

Here’s hoping the action on the field proves more precise than those folks erecting billboards around town, given one promoting the names of Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan and head coach Dan Quinn in Falcons colors instead showed pictures of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

Which is obviously a mistake, given Quinn has been known to smile, rarely wears a hoodie and doesn’t answer questions as if some KGB operative mumbling over shortwave radio.

The week begins Monday with Opening Night at Minute Maid Park, home to the Houston Astros and where the Falcons and Patriots will meet the assembled media for the first time while thousands of fans pay to watch the zaniness of NFL players being asked the most bizarre questions by some of the most peculiar types.

Yes, there should be a wedding proposal or two.

From there, we sit six days until kickoff, during which time countless storylines will play out.

A few of interest:

1. Don’t expect a lot of Raiders-to-Las-Vegas news.

There is probably a good reason Raiders officials — beginning with owner Mark Davis — have gone all Marcel Marceau on the matter of the team filing for relocation. As a possible vote of owners in March draws closer, the league certainly doesn’t want those from the Raiders commenting on the process.

Do you remember how quiet Billy Foley became in the months ahead of his Las Vegas expansion franchise being approved by the National Hockey League?

In terms of Davis securing the 24 votes needed for relocation, it would seem no news (or comments) could be good news.

Davis and other team officials are expected in Houston mid-to-late week, but the biggest Super Bowl headlines in terms of the Raiders will likely come from Roger Goodell’s news conference Wednesday, when the NFL commissioner will undoubtedly receive questions regarding the potential move.

And, well, undoubtedly sidestep them like Julio Jones might a Patriots defensive back in space come Sunday.

2. This isn’t what Queen meant with, “You’re My Best Friend.”

I’m thinking more Randle McMurphy vs. Nurse Ratched, mostly because you have to believe Tom Brady gets a little cuckoo once the cameras are shut off (nobody can be that consistently monotonous) and that Goodell is more despised by the masses than one of the most hated movie characters in history.

It all makes for a delicious subplot to LI, especially if the Patriots win and Brady is named the game’s Most Valuable Player. We won’t have seen such fake smiles since a departing first family recently shook hands with a new one at the White House.

For two years, Deflategate put arguably the greatest quarterback in history in direct conflict with the guy who, amazingly, has the power of judge, jury and executioner when it comes to major decisions on NFL discipline.

Now, Nurse Ratched might have to watch McMurphy celebrate winning a fifth title and actually hand him what would be a fourth Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Is that crazy enough for ya?

3. (Matty) Ice, Ice, Baby.

We understand the greatness of Brady, who can become the first quarterback to claim five Super Bowl victories and summarily shove Joe Montana off the top-of-the-signal-caller food chain.

But what about the other guy taking snaps Sunday?

Before this season, one that could prove to have earned Ryan the league’s MVP award, his was a stinker of a playoff resume. Can one memorable run capped with lifting the Lombardi Trophy alter the course of his legacy from solid NFL quarterback to all-time great?

Elite is a relative term, but its definition almost always includes winning some form of championship. Ryan has enjoyed a historic season leading Atlanta’s can’t-stop-us offense, offering a ridiculous efficiency rating of 117.7. In playoff wins against the Seahawks and Packers the last few weeks, that number rose to 125.7 and 139.4, respectively.

It’s funny how a few blowout wins can quickly alter the perception of one’s career. Ryan is 31 and was drafted third overall in 2008, but not until now has the Atlanta faithful and a nation of skeptical NFL observers fully placed him among the creme de la creme of quarterbacks.

Win on Sunday, and Ryan will become a lifetime member.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be a heard on “Seat and Ed” on Fox Sports 1340 from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.