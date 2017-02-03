As Raiders seek new stadium investors, Fertittas might fit

HOUSTON — Roger Goodell is pretty direct when sending messages about how the National Football League views certain matters, be it deflated footballs or domestic violence or even who is welcome in the select club of ownership.

Not everyone gets to learn the secret handshake, and it seems anyone with direct ties to casinos has a better chance of playing quarterback for the Oakland Raiders than ever owning them or any stadium in which they compete.

Goodell on Wednesday reiterated this stance during his annual State of the League address at Super Bowl LI when the commissioner was questioned about the Raiders’ relocation application to Las Vegas. Team owner Mark Davis still must deliver an investment partner willing to put up several hundred million dollars toward the projected $1.9 billion domed stadium.

Shortly after Goodell’s comments, Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak told ESPN Radio in Las Vegas that Davis had assured him he had options lined up — many with casino ties.

Which immediately brought one name to the surface: Lorenzo Fertitta.

The man who purchased the Ultimate Fighting Championship for $2 million and sold it last year for $4 billion has, along with brother Frank, long coveted the idea of owning an NFL team.

They’re football people, from having sons who play collegiately to their enormous role in the rise of Bishop Gorman High School’s national championship program to donating $10 million toward the construction of the Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV, set to break ground in the spring.

The brothers are local. They have the necessary capital. They’re liquid.

Right after the UFC sale closed in July, Lorenzo Fertitta sidestepped rumors of his desire to own an NFL team in an interview the Review-Journal’s Adam Hill.

“Well, I would never say never,” Fertitta said “We’re certainly not involved at this point.”

Lorenzo added: “Historically, and that’s not to say things can’t change, but historically, there’s been kind of a bit of a, I don’t think ban is the right word, but having an ownership or association in casinos, especially where you’re taking sports bets, has not been allowed. That’s a major stumbling block for me at this point.”

While various media outlets this week floated the Fertittas as a possibility to join Davis in his Las Vegas quest — Lorenzo Fertitta didn’t return a voice message seeking comment — a few major obstacles remain: First, the Fertittas’ stake in Station Casinos. Second, Davis has responded to any insinuation that he sell part of the team as he would if someone kicked his dog.

The casino ties could be remedied if the Fertittas choose to divest their interests and perhaps place them in a trust. It can happen. It did with the Rooneys and their ability to keep family ownership of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The part about Davis selling any part of his team is an entirely different matter.

He is hardly overly popular among his peers and absolutely not near the wealthiest, and it’s every bit possible the most powerful owners are high on the potential of a Las Vegas franchise but not so much on him remaining in charge of the Raiders over the long haul.

Davis hasn’t wavered in his public comments. He has no intention of selling anything. The other owners, 23 of whom must back Davis to cement the Raiders’ move, could have different ideas. Davis might not think himself a seller now, but there is still that significant part about getting a lease deal done with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

Look, the Fertittas aren’t writing this big a check for the right to a fancy suite and whatever return on investment being part of a stadium deal would earn them. They would want in the select club, maybe as part owners now with an option over time to gain controlling interest.

A new stadium in Las Vegas would exponentially increase the value of the franchise and what Davis could ultimately earn by selling. How much might his stance of never relinquishing a fraction of what he calls his father’s legacy be a negotiating ploy?

The family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson on Monday withdrew as investors in the stadium, which was followed by Goldman Sachs reportedly also stepping back from the deal. Adelson had stated publicly he wanted no part in ownership of the Raiders. The stadium will be owned by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

But if it’s true there’s nothing more stubborn than fact, and Davis remains steadfast in relocating the Raiders to Las Vegas, he might have to backpedal from his long-standing posture about not selling a portion of the team to get a deal done.

If he somehow comes to such a conclusion, I’m sure he can find Lorenzo Fertitta’s number somewhere.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

