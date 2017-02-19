Posted date 

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_web-graney-feb1817_7990223.jpgBuy Photo
NBA Western Conference starting players are introduced during the All-Star basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_km-nba3-021807_7990223.jpg
West player Caron Butler makes a dunk during the first half of the NBA All-Star Game at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-folies-bergere_jg27_0218_7990223.jpg
Dancers from the Folies Bergere show at theTropicana hotel-casino perform during a time out on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007 during the All-Star basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star-6-021707_7990223.jpg
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade dribbles during the Skills Challenge competition during NBA All-Star festivities at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Feb. 17, 2007. Wade beat Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant to win for the second year in a row. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star-cm2_021807_7990223.jpg
Opening tip-off of the NBA All-Star Game held at the Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (Craig L. Moran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star-dunk_thomas2-021707_7990223.jpg
Tyrus Thomas makes a dunk during the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Saturday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star-dunk3-021707_7990223.jpg
Paul Pierce holds up a cardboard cutout of Nate Robinson during the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Saturday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star-dunk4-021707_7990223.jpg
Gerald Green and Nate Robinson embrace during the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Saturday, Feb. 16, 2007. Green placed first and Robinson placed second in the contest. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star-dunk6-021707_7990223.jpg
The judges score a dunk during the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Saturday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star-dunk7-021707_7990223.jpg
Gerald Green celebrates after winning the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Saturday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star-jg29_021807_7990223.jpg
Dancers from the Folies Bergere show at theTropicana hotel-casino perform during a time out on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007 during the NBA All-Star basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star-jl1-021807_7990223.jpg
Steve Carrell, left, and Harold Ramis attend the NBA All-Star game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star-jl6-021807_7990223.jpg
Kobe Bryant makes a dunk during the NBA All-Star game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star-jl7-021807_7990223.jpg
Shaquille O'Neal, center, laughs with other players after the finish of the NBA All-Star game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star-jl9-021807_7990223.jpg
Kobe Bryant holds up the MVP trophy during the NBA All-Star game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star-jl10-021807_7990223.jpg
Kobe Bryant makes a dunk during the NBA All-Star game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star-jl11-021807_7990223.jpg
Chris Bosh, in blue, goes up for a layup against Amare Stoudemire during the NBA All-Star game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star-km1-021807_7990223.jpg
West guard Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers goes up for a shot during the NBA All-Star Game at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. Bryant earned Most Valuable Player honors for the game. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star-toni-braxton-021807_7990223.jpg
Flamingo headliner Toni Braxton performs at half time during the NBA All-Star basketball game in at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_2_thomas-mack-02130_7990223.jpg
Workers finish installing banners at the Thomas and Mack Center in preparation for the NBA All-Star game this weekend. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_aguilera_kc1-021806_7990223.jpg
Christina Aguilera performs at half time during the NBA All-Star basketball game in at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_aguilera_kc2-021806_7990223.jpg
Christina Aguilera performs at half time during the NBA All-Star basketball game in at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_anthony-021607_7990223.jpg
Carmelo Anthony, right, is greeted by fans at the Jordan Brand Experience at Sports Center Las Vegas February 16. Emceeing the event are actress Meagan Good and comedian Alex Thomas. 1500 Clark County middle school students attended the event. (Sara Tramiel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_barkley-7-021707_7990223.jpg
NBA legend Charles Barkley fall after racing backwards in a charity race against 67-year-old referee Dick Bavetta during NBA All-Star festivities at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Feb. 17, 2007. Barkley fell across the finish line ahead of Bavetta to win the race. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_bryant_021607_7990223.jpg
Western Conference NBA player Kobe Bryant during media interviews Friday, February 16, 2007 at the Palms Casino Resort. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_celebrity-11-021607_7990223.jpg
Reggie Bush of the National Football League's New Orleans Saints of the West team, below, defends as LaDainian Tomlinson of the NFL's San Diego Chargers on the East team during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Mandalay Bay Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. Bush left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury. At right is actor James Denton of &quot;Desperate Housewives.&quot; The West beat the East 40-21. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_dance-team6-021607_7990223.jpg
Dance team members from all 30 NBA teams perform during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Mandalay Bay Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. The West beat the East 40-21. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_danny-gans-021807_7990223.jpg
CRAIG L. MORAN/REVIEW-JOURNAL The Danny Gans band sings the National Anthem before the pening tip-off og the NBA ALLSTAR Game held at the Thomas and Mack Center Sunday February 18, 2007.

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_dunk-green1-021707_7990223.jpg
Gerald Green makes a dunk for a perfect score of 50 to end the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Saturday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_dunk-green9-021707_7990223.jpg
Gerald Green of the Boston Celtics flies over a table on his final dunk to win the Slam-dunk competition during NBA All-Star festivities at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Feb. 17, 2007. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_game-cm1_021807_7990223.jpg
CRAIG L. MORAN/REVIEW-JOURNAL Sports-- The West Allstar dancers perform during a break at the NBA ALLSTAR game held at the Thomas and Mack Center Sunday February 18, 2007.

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_gans_jg41_021807_7990223.jpg
Basketball fans stand as Clint Holmes sings the National Anthem on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007 during the All-Star basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_garnett_021607_7990223.jpg
Western Conference NBA player Kevin Garnett during media interviews at the Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_hamilton_021607_7990223.jpg
Eastern Conference NBA player R. Hamilton during media interviews at the Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_howard_021607_7990223.jpg
Dwight Howard during media interviews at the Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_jay-z_beyonce-02180_7990223.jpg
Entertainers Jay-Z and Beyonce are photographed before the NBA All-Star basketball game in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (AP Photo/Kim Johnson Flodin)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_jg2b-021807_7990223.jpg
West guard Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a reverse layup past Dwight Howard of Orlando during the NBA All-Star Game at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_jg8-021807_7990223.jpg
Kobe Bryant holds up the MVP trophy during the NBA All-Star game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_jg10_021807_7990223.jpg
NBA Eastern Conference starting players are introduced during the All-Star basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007 . (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_jg16_021807_7990223.jpg
NBA Western Conference starting players are introduced during the All-Star basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_jg24_021807_7990223.jpg
NBA Eastern Conference player (L) Shaquille O'Neal blocks NBA Western Conference player (R) Kobe Bryant as he tries to score during the All-Star basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_jg26_021807_7990223.jpg
NBA Western Conference player (L) Kobe Bryant blocks NBA Eastern Conference player (R) Gilbert Arenas during the All-Star basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_jg34_021807_7990223.jpg
NBA Eastern Conference player (L) Dwight Howard tries to block NBA Western Conference player (R) Kobe Bryant as he tries to score during the All-Star basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_jg34_0218071_7990223.jpg
NBA Eastern Conference player (L) Dwight Howard tries to block NBA Western Conference player (R) Kobe Bryant as he tries to score during the All-Star basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_jg36_021807_7990223.jpg
NBA Eastern Conference player (R) Dwight Howard tries to grab the ball from NBA Western Conference player (L) Amare Stoudemire during the All-Star basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas Sunday on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_jg40_021807_7990223.jpg
Clint Holmes sings the National Anthem before the All-Star basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_jl3-021807_7990223.jpg
Kevin Garnett goes up for a layup during the NBA All-Star game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_jl5-021807_7990223.jpg
Chris Bosh, left, makes a rebound during the NBA All-Star game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_liberty_5_021307_7990223.jpg
The Statue of Liberty in front of New York, New York hotel-casino dons a NBA East basketball jersey on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_liberty_9_021307_7990223.jpg
The Statue of Liberty in front of New York, New York hotel-casino dons a NBA East basketball jersey on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_liberty_10_021307_7990223.jpg
The Statue of Liberty in front of New York, New York hotel-casino dons a NBA East basketball jersey on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_local-vendors-02130_7990223.jpg
Jose Barba works at the folding machine at A & B Printing in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2007. A & B Printing has been printing materials for the NBA for the All-Star game. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_mgm-lion_10_021407_7990223.jpg
The MGM Grand hotel-casino outfitted the lion over their entrance in the newly designed NBA Western Conference jersey. The promotional event is part of the NBA Allstar Game in Las Vegas on Feb. 18, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_mgm-lion10_021407_7990223.jpg
The MGM Grand hotel-casino outfitted the lion over their entrance in the newly designed NBA Western Conference jersey. The promotional event is part of the NBA Allstar Game in Las Vegas on Feb. 18, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_newton_jg15_021807_7990223.jpg
Wayne Newton sings during the opening ceremony for the All-Star basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_newton_jg18_021807_7990223.jpg
Wayne Newton performs before the start of the NBA All-Star game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_newton_jl2-021807_7990223.jpg
Wayne Newton performs before the start of the NBA All-Star game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_okur_021607_7990223.jpg
Western Conference NBA player M. Okur during media interviews at the Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_palms1_021607_7990223.jpg
LeBron James waits for Kobe Bryant to pose together for NBA photographers at the Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_palms5_021607_7990223.jpg
LeBron James waits for Kobe Bryant to pose together at the Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_palms12_021607_7990223.jpg
Boris Becker is interviewed at the Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_rehearsal1_021507_7990223.jpg
Rehearsal for the opening of the NBA All-Star game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday Feb. 15, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_rehearsal2_021507_7990223.jpg
Rehearsal for the opening of the NBA All-Star game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday Feb. 15, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_rookie1-021607_7990223.jpg
Monta Ellis of the Sophomore team makes a dunk over Paul Millsap of the Rookie team in the NBA All-Star Rookie Challenge basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Saturday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_rookie2-021607_7990223.jpg
David Lee of the Sophomore team holds up the MVP trophy after the NBA All-Star Rookie Challenge basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Saturday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_schwartzeneger-0218_7990223.jpg
Sean &quot;P. Diddy&quot; Combs, left, takes a call while chatting with California Gov. Arnold Schwartzeneger the NBA All-Star Game at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_schwartzeneger_0218_7990223.jpg
Wayne Newton, left, and Governor Arnold Schwartzeneger watch the NBA All-Star Game at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_seller-021807_7990223.jpg
Theodore &quot;Ted&quot; Gifford sells peanuts and water before the start of the NBA All-Star game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_setup2_021307_7990223.jpg
Floorboards for the Jam Session basketball court are installed at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_setup3_021307_7990223.jpg
The Basketball Hall of Fame booth in the public area of Jam Session at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_setup4_021307_7990223.jpg
Inflatable replicas of basketballs house interactive games in the public area of Jam Session at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_shawn-marion-021807_7990223.jpg
West forward Shawn Marion of Phoenix dunks during the NBA All-Star Game at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_shoot-out1-021707_7990223.jpg
NBA legend Bill Laimbeer, left, and Swin Cash of the WNBA celebrate their teammate, current NBA player Chauncey Billups, sinking a half court shot in the Shooting Stars competition during NBA All-Star festivities at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Feb. 17, 2007. The Detroit team went on to win the competition when the Chicago team was disqualified for shooting out of order. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_shoot-out4-021707_7990223.jpg
Team Chicago, from left, Chicago Sky of the WNBA player Candace Dupree, NBA legend Scottie Pippen and current Chicago Bulls player Ben Gordon celebrate after thinking they won the Shooting Stars competition during NBA All-Star festivities at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Feb. 17, 2007. The Chicago team was disqualified for shooting out of order, giving Detroit the victory. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_sigfried_roy-021807_7990223.jpg
Sigfried, right, and Roy attend the NBA All-Star Game at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_slam-green-021707_7990223.jpg
Gerald Green of the Boston Celtics flies over a table on his final dunk to win the Slam-dunk competition during NBA All-Star festivities at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Feb. 17, 2007. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_stoudemire-021607_7990223.jpg
Western Conference NBA player Amare' Stoudemire during media interviews at the Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_three1-021707_7990223.jpg
Jason Kapono takes a shot during the NBA All-Star Three-Point Shootout at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Saturday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_three2-021707_7990223.jpg
Jason Kapono holds up the trophy after winning the NBA All-Star Three-Point Shootout at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Saturday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_three3-021707_7990223.jpg
Dwyane Wade cheers as he watches Jason Kapono shoot during the NBA All-Star Three-Point Shootout at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Saturday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_three4-021707_7990223.jpg
Gilbert Arenas reacts after he shot during the NBA All-Star Three-Point Shootout at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Saturday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_toni-braxton-021807_7990223.jpg
Toni Braxton performs at half time during the NBA All-Star basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star_yao-ming-021607_7990223.jpg
Yao Ming, from the Houston Rockets basketball team, speaks to the media at a news conference for the NBA All-Star weekend in Las Vegas, Nev., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star-fans_ck_1_021607_7990223.jpg
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Kobe Bryant is surrounded by Lied Memorial Boys & Girls Club fans in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. Clint Karlsen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star2-021707_7990223.jpg
Team Detroit, from left, NBA legend Bill Laimbeer, WNBA player Swin Cash and current Detroit Pistons player Chauncey Billups celebrate Billups sinking a half court shot in the Shooting Stars competition during NBA All-Star festivities at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Feb. 17, 2007. The Detroit team went on to win the competition when the Chicago team was disqualified for shooting out of order. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star3-021707_7990223.jpg
Team Chicago, from left, Chicago Sky of the WNBA player Candace Dupree, NBA legend Scottie Pippen and current Chicago Bulls player Ben Gordon celebrate winning the first round of the Shooting Stars competition during NBA All-Star festivities at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Feb. 17, 2007. The Chicago team was disqualified in the second round for shooting out of order, giving Detroit the victory. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star5-021707_7990223.jpg
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade dribbles during the Skills Challenge competition during NBA All-Star festivities at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Feb. 17, 2007. Wade beat Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant to win for the second year in a row. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star6-021707_7990223.jpg
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade dribbles during the Skills Challenge competition during NBA All-Star festivities at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Feb. 17, 2007. Wade beat Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant to win for the second year in a row. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-all-star8-021707_7990223.jpg
NBA legend Scottie Pippen, left, and current Chicago Bull guard Ben Gordon celebrate after thinking they won the Shooting Stars competition during NBA All-Star festivities at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Feb. 17, 2007. The Chicago team was disqualified for shooting out of order giving Detroit the victory. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-allstar-feb_2007_7990223.jpg
David Stroud/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-celebrity-1-021607_7990223.jpg
Actor Donald Faison of &quot;Scrubs&quot; on the East team lands on Actor James Denton of &quot;Desperate Housewives&quot; on the West team during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Mandalay Bay Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. The West beat the East 40-21. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-celebrity-3-021607_7990223.jpg
Chef Bobby Flay of &quot;Throwdown with Bobby Flay&quot; on the East team, 10, goes up for a rebound against Jamie Kennedy of the &quot;Jamie Kennedy Experiment&quot; on the West, 0, team during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Mandalay Bay Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. Looking on is Tamika Catchings of the WNBA's Indiana Fever, 24, left. The West beat the East 40-21. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-celebrity-4-021607_7990223.jpg
&quot;Mr. Las Vegas&quot; Wayne Newton serves as assistant coach for the West team including Actor James Denton, left, of &quot;Desperate Housewives&quot; during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Mandalay Bay Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. The West beat the East 40-21. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-celebrity-7-021607_7990223.jpg
Fans cheer for celebrities to come to them for autographs and photographs after the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Mandalay Bay Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. The West beat the East 40-21. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-celebrity-9-021607_7990223.jpg
Actor James Denton of &quot;Desperate Housewives&quot; on the West team gestures after his team scored during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Mandalay Bay Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. The West beat the East 40-21. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-celebrity-goodman-5-021607_7990223.jpg
Mayor Oscar Goodman jokes with showgirls prior to being introduced during halftime festivities during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Mandalay Bay Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. The West beat the East 40-21. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-sandler-james-021807_7990223.jpg
Adam Sandler, left, and Kevin James laugh during the NBA All-Star basketball game in at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba_all_star_game-1-021707_7990223.jpg
Ray Allen, left, from the Seattle Supersonics, jokes with Tony Parker, from the San Antonio Spurs, during NBA All-Star game practice in Las Vegas Saturday, Feb. 17, 2007. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba_all_star_game-2-021707_7990223.jpg
Shaquille O'Neal of the Miami Heat and LeBron James from the Cleveland Cavaliers (23) dance together during NBA All-Star game basketball practice in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2007. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba_all-star_ck_3_021607_7990223.jpg
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Kobe Bryant celebrates his victory over NBA '07's Billy Joe Cuthbert in a basketball drill at the Lied Memorial Boys & Girls Club fans, Friday afternoon, February 16, 2007. (Clint Karlsen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba_all-star_eva-longoria-021807_7990223.jpg
Western team member Tony Parker of the San Antonio Spurs and actress Eva Longoria stand near the court before the NBA All-Star basketball game in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba_all-star_lachapelle-021807_7990223.jpg
David LaChapelle watches the NBA All-Star basketball game in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba_all-star_lebron-james-021807_7990223.jpg
Eastern player LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots around Western players Mehmet Okur, (13) of the Utah Jazz, right, during the NBA All-Star basketball game in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007. The Western Conference defeated the East 153-132. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba_allstar-las-vegas-021407_7990223.jpg
A replica of the Statue of Liberty is draped with a new NBA All-Star basketball jersey at New York New York hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2007. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba_carmelo-anthony-021607_7990223.jpg
Fans try to get a picture of Carmelo Anthony, second from right, during the Jordan Brand Experience at Sports Center in Las Vegas on Feb. 16. 1500 Clark County middle school students attended the event featuring the popular Denver Nugget. (Sara Tramiel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba_empire-ballroom2_021507_7990223.jpg
Big Rich performs onstage at an NBA All-Star event held at the Empire Ballroom, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2007. (Christine H. Wetzel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba_owner_3_021307_7990223.jpg
Robert Sarver, chief executive officer of Bank of Nevada and majority owner of Phoenix Suns, speaks at his office in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2007. Earlier he spoke to bank employees. (Clint Karlsen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba_owner_4_021307_7990223.jpg
Robert Sarver, chief executive officer of Bank of Nevada and majority owner of Phoenix Suns, left, speaks on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2007. (Clint Karlsen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba_owner_5_021307_7990223.jpg
Robert Sarver, chief executive officer of Bank of Nevada and majority owner of Phoenix Suns, speaks at his office in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2007. Earlier he spoke to bank employees. (Clint Karlsen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba_palms-anthony_james11_021607_7990223.jpg
JOHN GURZINSKI/REVIEW JOURNAL Sports---Former UNLV basketball player(L) Greg Anthony prepares to interview (R) LeBron James for ESPN for a preview to the All-Star game this Sunday. Anthony was interviewing different players throughtout the day at the Palms Casino Resort.

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba_palms-butler-11_021607_7990223.jpg
Eastern Conference NBA player Caron Butler during media interviews at the Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba_palms8_021607_7990223.jpg
Former UNLV basketball player(L) Greg Anthony prepares to interview (R) LeBron James for ESPN at the Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba_unlv7_021307_7990223.jpg
Workers finish installing banners in preparation for the NBA All-Star game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2007. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba_visit_1-021507_7990223.jpg
Melissa Hardy, 14, gets a visit from WNBA player Ruth Riley, left, Mayor Oscar Goodman, and NBA legend Scottie Pippen during the NBA Cares visit at Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2007. Hardy, of the Centennial area, has been in the hematology/oncology ward for 10 days. (Sara Tramiel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba_visit_2-021507_7990223.jpg
Becky and Dale Wagner and their triplets, Preston, Kyle, and Brianna get a visit from NBA legend Kiki Vandeweghe, center, during the NBA Cares visit at Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2007. NICU nurse Kathy Hanners, right, holds one of the babies. (Sara Tramiel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba_visit_3-021507_7990223.jpg
3-year-old Kade Carter tries to take a picture of his mom, Marlene, left, rapper/actor Chris &quot;Ludacris&quot; Bridges, center, and Ernie Johnson, TNT's &quot;Inside The NBA&quot; host, during the NBA Cares visit at Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2007. (Sara Tramiel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_nba-david-stern-021707_7990223.jpg
National Basketball Association commissioner David Stern addresses the state of the NBA at a news conference in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2007. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Ten years later, memories of NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas remain fresh

web1_palms_maloof1-020807_7990223.jpg
George Maloof stands at the front desk of The Palms hotel and casino in Las Vegas Feb. 8, 2007. The NBA all-star players will be staying at the Palms over All-Star weekend. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By ED GRANEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

In the big picture, it was a way by which the mayor of Las Vegas enticed the NBA and its commissioner here so that serious discussions could commence about Southern Nevada potentially landing a franchise.

In the moment, it was about Charles Barkley kissing Dick Bavetta.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

Ten years. Time might fly, but memories good and bad, amusing and ominous, fleeting and eternal, remain sewn into the fabric of a town that has evolved from the unmistakable stain that hosting the NBA All-Star Game in 2007 attached to its image.

Which, given its moniker is Sin City, didn’t need any help with the whole crime and debauchery theme.

This year’s All-Star Game tips off Sunday in New Orleans, but it was a decade ago this week when Las Vegas welcomed the world’s best players for their annual midseason affair, the 56th such edition but first on a college campus and in a city without an NBA team.

You might think parts of the Thomas & Mack Center appear spruced up now with its $72.5 million renovation face-lift, but such wasn’t the case back when Kobe Bryant was being named the game’s Most Valuable Player and the week’s biggest news came off the court, when bullets flying outside a strip club left one man paralyzed and two others injured.

Yep, that four-day party sure had its dark and tragic moments, and I’m not just talking about the fact most local fans were priced out of a game that saw the average ticket top $2,500.

There were also some really bad dudes walking the streets packing firearms.

“It’s very important we make a great impression,” then-Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman said before all the festivities and misdeeds began. “It’s not the most important thing in my life, but it’s the most important thing in my sports life.”

Well, at least the basketball part was good.

The week proved to be a division between sports and lawlessness, with one side producing some of the game’s most entertaining and unforgettable moments in its history and the other shining a negative light on Las Vegas and its perceived unreadiness to land a major professional franchise.

I’m almost certain the West beat the East, or as certain as someone who spent much of the game staring at Eva Longoria could be.

Jason Kapono won the 3-point shooting contest, and Gerald Green leaped over a table on his final attempt to earn a perfect score and be crowned slam dunk champion. Prince sat courtside next to Longoria, who wore a black top and shorts with sunglasses resting on her head (enter columnist creep mode here).

From the world of not-surprising-in-the-least, Christina Aguilera’s halftime show on Sunday was amazing.

But little basketball-wise topped Saturday night, when Barkley, a retired 44-year-old player, raced Bavetta, then 67 and who would retire in 2014 after serving 39 years as an NBA official, 3½ times up and down the court.

Barkley won, backpedaling across the finish line before falling down backward, then planted a smooch on the lips of his elder opponent.

One of the week’s unsung heroes was Daren Libonati, then director of the Thomas & Mack, a structure that fell 400,000 or so square feet short for the staging an All-Star Game normally demands.

But they made it work. The lighting guys. The sound guys. The production guys. The visual and special affects guys. The decoration guys. The guys out back in 60 trailers, each stretching nearly 40 feet.

Libonati had a lot of guys working their tales off to create space that didn’t exist, ripping up 150 rows of seats from their original concrete bolts and hanging more cable than Cox uses in a year while mounting nearly 70 cameras to catch every frame of any dunk.

The problem for Las Vegas were other guys.

The bad guys.

The unofficial count of arrests over the weekend came in just over 400, with stories circulating up and down the Strip about a body falling from the top of a casino parking ramp to patrons running out on cab fares and restaurant bills to the most publicized occurrence of all: A member of an entourage with NFL player Adam “Pacman” Jones opened fire outside Minxx Gentleman’s Club and Lounge, striking bouncer Tommy Urbanski and paralyzing him from the waist down.

It all left what many believed would be an indelible blemish in regards to Las Vegas landing a professional sports team, but such thoughts were finally erased when the NHL awarded the city an expansion franchise last year, and the Golden Knights are set to open in October.

There is also, of course, the Raiders-to-Las-Vegas storyline playing out.

Ten years after cultures clashed and the town wondered if it could shake its reputation as one of a taboo for pro sports, Las Vegas might soon play host to two such franchises.

That doesn’t include the NBA, but unlike in 2007, there now exists a state-of-the-art facility in T-Mobile Arena that was lacking when then-commissioner David Stern addressed the possibility of a team making Las Vegas home. Never say never on a franchise eventually landing here.

Of course, that was also the week Stern admonished local sports radio host Paul Howard for asking whether the commissioner was more worried about fans betting on games or the potential of a points-shaving scandal.

“I’m not worried about games being fixed, and I’m surprised you asked the question,” Stern replied.

Five months later, an FBI investigation into then-referee Tim Donaghy found he placed bets on games and provided tips to mob informants who also wagered on them.

Which means a decade ago this week, even David Stern produced mixed results.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be a heard on “Seat and Ed” on Fox Sports 1340 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

 