Follow Big Ben in big game for Pittsburgh Steelers

In hindsight, taking another week off would have been better for Ben Roethlisberger. It’s admirable to be courageous and tough, but it’s not always a good idea to show up for work in weak physical condition.

During cold and flu season, nobody wants the guy at the next desk coughing and sneezing all day. Stay home. It’s better for everyone involved.

In Roethlisberger’s case, it’s tough to win in the NFL as a one-legged quarterback. Three weeks after surgery on his right knee, Roethlisberger returned too soon and limped through the Pittsburgh Steelers’ lopsided loss at Baltimore. Seven days later, he plans to resemble the Big Ben we’re accustomed to seeing.

“Follow me,” Roethlisberger said this week. “No time or reason to panic.”

If the Steelers’ three-game losing streak becomes four, there will be panic in Pittsburgh. That’s why Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys is a much bigger one for the home favorite.

The Cowboys, on a seven-game win streak and 7-0-1 against the spread, are in command of the NFC East and feeling no sense of urgency.

The Dallas defense has been surprisingly strong, and rookies Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are setting the world on fire behind a dominant offensive line. Elliott leads the league in rushing with 891 yards, and Prescott is on such a roll (12 touchdown passes, two interceptions) there is no reason to rush Tony Romo’s return.

My record is 2-5 betting on and against the Cowboys this season, so it’s probably a team I should avoid, but this is a prime spot to side with the Steelers as 2-point favorites.

Roethlisberger says he healthy, so I’ll buy it. He has seven consecutive home wins, and 19 touchdown passes in his past five home games. Pittsburgh is 10-3-1 ATS in its past 14 regular-season home games, including 3-0 this season with Roethlisberger.

In hindsight, doubting Dallas has been my downfall this season. Still, this is no time to panic. I’ll follow Roethlisberger at full strength to top Prescott in a critical game for the Steelers.

Four more plays for Week 10 (home team in CAPS):

Broncos (+3) over SAINTS: Off a loss and with a bye next week, the Broncos will be fully focused. Denver has offensive issues — its running attack is weak and quarterback Trevor Siemian is limited — but the 30th-ranked New Orleans defense could be a cure. Drew Brees and the Saints are scoring 33 points per game at home, but they are 0-2 as Superdome favorites.

EAGLES (+1½) over Falcons: Philadelphia blew its past two games mostly because quarterback Carson Wentz made rookie mistakes and Doug Pederson mismanaged important situations like a first-year coach. Those blunders should serve as wake-up calls for the Eagles, who are 3-0 at home. The Philadelphia defense is tough enough to contain Atlanta’s Matt Ryan and Julio Jones.

Seahawks (+7½) over PATRIOTS: The return of Pro Bowl safety Kam Chancellor comes at a needed time for a Seattle defense that will be stressed by Tom Brady. Russell Wilson finally got the Seahawks’ offense going Monday, so there’s hope he can match big plays with Brady. I’m hesitant to bet against Brady, so I’ll also play the Patriots on a six-point teaser.

Bengals (-1) over GIANTS: Sharp money is surfacing on Cincinnati, which is off a bye and more in need of a win at 3-4-1. The Giants’ 5-3 record is a little phony, and Eli Manning’s mistakes (eight interceptions) should start to show up in the loss column.

Last week: 1-4 against the spread

Season: 19-22-4

