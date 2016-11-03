California Chrome, Arrogate take spotlight at Breeders’ Cup

For horse racing fans, the two day Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita Park is our World Series. There will be 13 Breeders’ Cup races run today and tomorrow with combined purses of $28.5 million. Championships in almost every division will be settled on the racetrack, which is the way it should be.

Since the draw last Monday, a few horses have been scratched. The most important is Lord Nelson, who was the morning line favorite in the Sprint. Another Sprint scratch was Joking so the race is now reduced to only seven horses.

California Chrome (1-1) in the Classic may be the shortest priced favorite of the Breeders’ Cup. He is unbeaten in six starts this year and has grown his career earnings to more than $13.4 million.

Arrogate (5-2) is the horse many give the best chance of upsetting California Chrome. In his last start on Aug. 27, Arrogate won the Travers at Saratoga in track record time. If this 3-year-old horse were able to duplicate that effort for trainer Bob Baffert, he would test the mettle California Chrome.

The Distaff on today’s card has drawn a lot of focus due to the depth of the field. The 3-year-old filly Songbird (6-5) is favored over her elders Beholder (5-2) and Stellar Wind (5-2). All three horses are already Eclipse Award champions.

Songbird raises an age old question in horse race handicapping about projecting how fast she will run today. Her best speed figures are below that of Beholder and Stellar Wind. However, in nearly all of Songbird’s 11 career wins she has won easily and eased up.

We know for sure how fast Beholder and Stellar Wind are. They dueled each other in the grade 1 Clement L. Hirsch and Zenyatta with Stellar Wind winning both times. They are fast and mature females who clearly will provide Songbird with the toughest test of her career.

TVG

An issue came up this week that was disturbing to a lot of horse racing fans. The Paulick Report broke a story about a marketing deal between the Breeders’ Cup and TwinSpires, an advance deposit wagering company owned by Churchill Downs Inc.

It was first reported that a clause in the contract would have prevented TVG from televising any of the Santa Anita undercard races, the non Breeders’ Cup races. The 13 Breeders’ Cup races are exclusive to be shown on NBC Sports.

This caused a huge uproar in the industry with most fingers being pointed at TwinSpires and CDI. Thankfully cooler heads prevailed and TVG now will be allowed to show the non Breeders’ Cup races.

I think the wrong party is being blamed in the first place. TwinSpires and CDI are major sponsors of the Breeders’ Cup and they were negotiating for the best deal they could.

It is up to the Breeders’ Cup to protect their brand, the industry and most importantly us. They should have been looking out for us because without the fans there is no sport.

