Claiming Crown brings day of excitement to Gulfstream Park

If you wonder if there is still quality horse racing to bet on after the Breeders’ Cup, look no further than Gulfstream Park on Saturday for the Claiming Crown. First run in 1999 at Canterbury Park, it is now a regular staple in South Florida.

The Claiming Crown is copied after the Breeders’ Cup, but as the name says it is for horses that have run in a claiming race. For every American Pharoah or Arrogate who are royally bred to be great, there are hundreds more toiling in the claiming ranks.

Every so often some of them develop into nice horses. And then you have the rare rags to riches stories like John Henry or Lava Man. You could have bought either horse for the price of a late model used car and they went on to win millions of dollars.

Think about this. Most new horse owners do not start at the top of the market. No matter how rich a person is $1-million is still a lot. And to spend that on an untried racehorse is the ultimate in risky business.

Most new owners start with claiming horses just to get a toe in the water. If they are lucky, they break even. Later on they may start buying pricey young babies with pedigree hoping to strike the mother lode.

The Claiming Crown will have its 18th running on Saturday. The purses are a cumulative $1.1-million for nine stakes races.

I’ll look at one race, the $200,000 Jewel. It is the richest Claiming Crown race and drew a field of 9. The defending champion is Royal Posse who comes into this year’s race on a three race win streak.

Royal Posse is a poster horse for the best in what the Claiming Crown has to offer. New York trainer Rudy Rodriguez claimed him for $20,000 back on May 31, 2015. The horse has gone on to win more than $1 million in purses.

What made the claim even smarter is Royal Posse is a New York bred. Purses for New York breds are through the roof at the New York Racing Association tracks.

Royal Posse is clearly the horse to beat. My suggestions to back him up include Bigger Picture and John Jones.

HOLLYWOOD DERBY

The Hollywood Derby on Saturday is among the last four grade 1 stakes this year. All of them are to be run at Del Mar, Los Alamitos and Santa Anita Park.

Half the field of 12 is shipping in from the East Coast and there lies a major rub. The Southern California turf division has been substandard this year. Horses shipping in from back East look like they are shooting fish in a barrel.

With that in mind, my top three picks in the Derby are Camelot Kitten, Beach Patrol and Revved Up. Chad Brown trains Camelot Kitten and Beach Patrol while Shug McGaughey trains Revved Up.

Camelot Kitten has beaten Beach Patrol twice while losing to him once. He has a powerful late kick and more often than not has found an open path to rally late. Beach Patrol cost me a lot of cash on Kentucky Derby day when he lost the American Turf by inches to Camelot Kitten.

Richard Eng’s horse racing column is published Friday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. You can buy his Del Mar picks at www.racedaylasvegas.com. You can email him at rich_eng@hotmail.com and follow him on Twitter @richeng4propick.