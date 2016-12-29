Despite Breeders’ Cup loss, California Chrome gets vote for Eclipse Award

The Eclipse Award deadline for voting is Jan. 3. However, I went all in already so I will share with you my vote in each division.

I will begin with my Horse of the Year vote for, in order, California Chrome, Arrogate and Songbird. I know that Arrogate beat California Chrome in their lone meeting in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. But Chrome won all six races prior to getting upset in the Classic. His yearlong body of work put him over the top with me.

Arrogate did get my vote for top 3-year-old. Even though he did not compete in the Triple Crown, this Bob Baffert colt defines what a late bloomer is. He won five races in a row from June on including sizzling wins in the Travers and Classic.

Songbird earned my vote for best 3-year-old filly. She lost by an inch to older mare Beholder in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff. Songbird won all seven starts before that and she clearly had a Horse of the Year type resume.

Beholder was my vote for top older female. She won the Distaff over Songbird. It would be Beholder’s final career start. She also ran second in the Pacific Classic against males, losing only to California Chrome. Chrome was by far the best older male in the country.

In the two 2-year-old divisions, one was an easy choice and one was very hard.

My easy choice for top 2-year-old male was Classic Empire, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. His only loss came in the Hopeful at Saratoga where he wheeled in the starting gate. Fortunately he was not injured and returned to win the Breeders’ Futurity and Juvenile.

For best 2-year-old filly I went with a grass runner, New Money Honey. She won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf and the Miss Grillo.

I could not separate any of the dirt fillies as they took turns beating each other. Champagne Room was an upset winner at 33-1 in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies. However, she was beaten in the Chandelier and Del Mar Debutante.

As for the two sprint categories, my top male sprinter was Drefong who narrowly edged his Bob Baffert stablemate Lord Nelson. Interestingly enough, both horses were undefeated in four starts last year. Drefong won the Breeders’ Cup Sprint which cinched this ballot.

I made Taris my choice as top female sprinter. She had an abbreviated campaign, but was a lights out winner of the Human Distaff at Churchill Downs. Finest City won the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint, but had a weak resume going into the race.

My votes for top turf horses went to Tourist in the male category and Tepin for top female grass horse. Rawnaq got my vote for best steeplechase horse.

In the human divisions, my votes went like this: Ken and Sarah Ramsay, owner; WinStar Farms, breeder; Javier Castellano, jockey; Luis Ocasio, apprentice jockey; Chad Brown, trainer.

ARROGATE – Arrogate is entered for the San Pasqual to be run on Sunday at Santa Anita Park. It will be his final tune-up before shipping to Gulfstream Park for the $12-million Pegasus World Cup on Jan. 28. In the World Cup he is set for a return match versus California Chrome amongst a field of 12.

Richard Eng’s horse racing column is published Friday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. You can buy his Las Alamitos picks at www.racedaylasvegas.com. You can email him at rich_eng@hotmail.com and follow him on Twitter @richeng4propick