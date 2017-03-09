Forget the NCAAs, it’s Derby prep season for horseplayers

There are a lot of parallels between the Road to the Kentucky Derby and the Road to the Final Four in college basketball. It is not good enough to just be in the hunt. You have to be peaking at the right time and have all of the bounces go your way.

Next week our city will be swamped with hoop fans for the first round of the NCAA tournament. I know people who try and bet every game. Good luck with that.

We horseplayers have each weekend to look forward to for Derby preps. This Saturday we have the San Felipe at Santa Anita and the Tampa Bay Derby at Tampa Bay Downs.

Four of the last five Kentucky Derby winners have come out of Southern California. Thus the San Felipe will lay out the blueprint for the Santa Anita Derby and then on to the Kentucky Derby.

Mastery may have the right stuff to give his trainer Bob Baffert his third straight 3-year-old champion. Unbeaten in three starts, this will be his toughest test so far. If you are going to beat this colt, it better be now.

Iliad and Gormley will be his main threats.

Iliad showed more polish in winning the 7-furlong San Vicente last time out. His start tomorrow will be his first around two turns.

Gormley edged another talented Baffert colt, American Anthem, in the Sham. Gormley has already won twice around two turns so his experience level is higher. His only loss was a poor outing in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

The Tampa Bay Derby will be missing McCracken, who suffered a minor ankle strain according to his trainer Ian Wilkes. That helped expand the field to 10 starters.

It looks like the group is top heavy with speed. Within that race shape I would prefer closers like Tapwrit and No Dozing.

Tapwrit closed well for second in the Sam F. Davis for trainer Todd Pletcher. If he improves even a step he’ll be double tough on Saturday.

No Dozing failed miserably in the Sam F. Davis with a sixth place finish. He has worked brilliantly since and has plenty of room to improve.

SANTA ANITA HANDICAP

In years gone by, the Santa Anita Handicap would be the premier race of the weekend. But with the advent of the Pegasus World Cup before it and the Dubai World Cup after it, the Big Cap is in a difficult sandwich.

With horse of the planet Arrogate heading for Dubai, nine good but not great older horses are in the Big Cap.

My pick is Shaman Ghost who last out ran second to Arrogate in the Pegasus. He could have a big year as long as he avoids Arrogate.

At age 6, Midnight Storm has found a new home on dirt. He does appear to be lone early speed, the best bet in horse racing.

ULTIMATE BETTING CHALLENGE

Santa Anita Park and Gulfstream Park are co-hosting this bi-coastal tourney on Saturday. It is a live money format, $4,500 entry fee, with all fees paid back in prize money. I love the fact there is zero takeout.

SAM’S TOWN QUALIFIER

Sam’s Town will host a qualifier on Friday, Mar. 17 for the Horseplayer World Series. The entry fee is $200. One HPWS seat will be awarded per each 25 entries.

Richard Eng’s horse racing column is published Friday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. You can buy his Santa Anita Park picks at www.racedaylasvegas.com. You can email him at rich_eng@hotmail.com. Follow @richeng4propick on Twitter.