Horse racing calendar starts new year in 4 days

Horse racing is conducted on 364 days a year in this country. The only dark day is Christmas and with that I wish all of my readers a Happy Holidays and enjoy the one day off.

However, we horse fans operate on a different calendar. Most folks look at Jan. 1 as the start of the New Year. In horse racing, our New Year starts on Dec. 26 with opening day at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

Santa Anita actually first opened Dec. 25, 1934. They soon realized it was better to open the day after Christmas. And so a horse racing tradition was started that resonates with fans to this day from coast to coast.

The opening day program is spectacular. It features full fields in all nine races plus an all stakes Pick 4 to end the card. Horse fans are champing at the bit to get started as California has been dark since Los Alamitos closed their meet last Sunday.

I will handicap the four stakes and suggest horses to use in the late Pick 4.

The first leg is the San Simeon down the grassy hillside turf course. A max field of 14 is entered. One of the first things I look for is horses that have had prior success down this unique course. It is unique as it is shaped like a question mark before horses straighten out for the stretch run.

I like Richard’s Boy, Bettys Bambino and Holy Lute. All three horses are on the outer half of the starting gate which is an advantage. The outside posts typically will have a better trip than the inside posts.

Next is the La Brea which is a grade 1 sprint race for 3-year-old fillies. My choices are Finley’sluckycharm, Lightstream and Enola Gray.

Finley’sluckycharm has won her last three races by a combined 21 lengths at Churchill Downs. She will be tested for class in the La Brea but on paper is clearly the fastest horse in the race. Lightstream may be more battle tested plus she has won three of four starts at 7-furlongs.

In the grade 1 Malibu for 3-year-olds males, I like Sharp Azteca, Mor Spirit and Mind Your Biscuits.

Sharp Azteca came to my attention with a scorching win in the Pat Day Mile on the Kentucky Derby undercard. This is one fast colt you don’t want to mess around with. Bob Baffert has not started Mor Spirit since that Kentucky Derby. However, we know how great this trainer is at pointing for a race and having his horse peak.

The Pick 4 and the card ends with the Mathis Brothers Mile at one mile on the turf. My choices are Conquest Enforcer, Blackjackcat and Isotherm. Conquest Enforcer was transferred to trainer Philip D’Amato and has been working great for his California debut. Blackjackcat has a lot of early speed and is cutting back in distance for the Mathis.

SHOWVIVOR

One of the best free contests all year is the Santa Anita ShowVivor contest. The goal is to pick a horse to finish in the money every day of the meet. If you can last, you will win a share of $5,000 split amongst all survivors. Just go to santaanita.com to enter.

