It is not too late to qualify for National Handicapping Championship at TI

The Daily Racing Form/National Thoroughbred Racing Association National Handicapping Championship will be at the TI from Jan. 27-29.

It is not too late to qualify either. On Thursday, the TI will host a Last Chance/First Chance Qualifier in their main ballroom. The entry fee is $500. A minimum of five seats to the NHC will be awarded to the top finishers.

If you are not already an NTRA Tour member, you should join up. Non-members are playing for cash only. But it is a coveted seat that you want to win. A new wrinkle is if the Tour member has already qualified twice for this year, then the person will be awarded a 2018 NHC berth instead.

Last year the total NHC purse was $2.77-million. The first prize was $800,000. It is the kind of life changing score that is so seldom available in horse racing, much less in real life.

Tournament play has been the fastest growing segment in the horse racing industry. I myself have played in a lot of tournaments and that includes a six-figure win with my partner Louis Filoso in the 2003 Championship at The Orleans.

All horseplayers have good handicapping skills. Granted some are better than others. But tournament play is a skill set far different than playing the races on a daily basis. It requires a strategy where the tote board is your friend. The higher the odds on a horse you like the more likely you are to play it.

You can’t rely on $6 and $8 horses like you might in real life. You need $20 winners and up to compete with the best tournament players. Thus, playing it safe in a tournament is playing to lose.

PEGASUS WORLD CUP FIELD – A maximum field of 12 has been set for the $12-million Pegasus World cup to be run at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, Jan. 28. It includes Arrogate, Breaking Lucky, California Chrome, Eragon, Keen Ice, Neolithic, Noble Bird, Prayer for Relief, Ralis, Shaman Ghost, War Envoy and War Story.

The field figured to max out for two reasons. First, each stall to the Pegasus was sold for $1-million. To have any chance of return on investment you need a horse to start. Second, each starter that finishes the race will earn $250,000. Even super rich people like to get some of their money back.

Horse racing has always had a bit of randomness to it. To win a big race you have to enter your horse even if you are a big long shot. California Chrome and Arrogate will both be very heavy favorites. Quite a few others will be as high as 100-1 up to 200-1 odds. Even if one concedes the top two spots to California Chrome and Arrogate, the third place finisher will earn $1.75-million.

SOUTH POINT SEMINAR – There will be a Pegasus World Cup program handicapping seminar next Friday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. It will be hosted by John Kelly of eog.com and feature Patrick McQuiggan, house handicapper at the South Point, and Ralph Siraco of the Race Day Las Vegas radio show.

ECLIPSE AWARDS – The Eclipse Awards from Gulfstream Park on Saturday will be broadcast live over the following outlets beginning at 5 p.m. PT: drf.com, gulfstreampark.com, TVG2 and xbtv.com.

Richard Eng’s horse racing column is published Friday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. You can buy his Santa Anita Park picks at www.racedaylasvegas.com. You can email him at rich_eng@hotmail.com and follow him on Twitter @richeng4propick