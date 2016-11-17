Phil Georgeff brought 96,131 memories to Chicago horse racing

When retired track announcer Phil Georgeff passed away recently, I was remiss in not mentioning the longtime “Voice of Chicago Racing”. If you are a Chicago area sports fan, his name and voice were as synonymous with horse racing as Harry Caray was to the Chicago baseball teams the Cubs and the White Sox.

Georgeff is in the Guinness Book of World Records for calling 96,131 horse races. The reason the number is so high is he called Thoroughbred races in the daytime and the harness races at night for many, many years.

His signature phrase was “spinning out of the turn.” It was actually more appropriate for harness racing where the drivers sit in a two wheel sulky behind the horse.

However, he had a logical reason for saying it in every race at the top of the stretch. Back then, horse racing got a lot more media coverage. Local television stations used to show the stretch run of the day’s feature race in the sports segment. “Spinning out of the turn” was a verbal cue to the sports producer of where to edit the tape.

The popularity of Georgeff was never more apparent than when he was fired at Arlington Park in 1982. A good friend of mine from the New York Racing Association, John Imbriale, got the unenviable task of replacing a legend.

Imbriale joked that he would get booed as he was giving the scratches and changes before the first race at Arlington. He worked there one season and then returned to NYRA where to this day he remains a talented back up announcer to Larry Collmus.

When Georgeff reclaimed his spot in the announcer’s booth, it was the return of a conquering hero in Chicago.

Georgeff epitomizes something I have felt strongly about for more than a decade. That track announcers do not receive the credit they deserve in the horse racing industry. In each local market, the track announcer is the face and voice of the sport.

I have campaigned that track announcers should be included in Racing’s Hall of Fame at Saratoga. In a bygone era, there were legends like Fred Capossela in New York, Joe Hernandez and Harry Henson in California, Chic Anderson in the Midwest. And I have barely scratched the surface with those few names.

In recent years, people like Terry Wallace at Oaklawn Park, Mike Battaglia in Kentucky and Tom Durkin in New York have retired. And one of my long time favorites is Dave Johnson who coined the signature phrase ‘And Down the Stretch They Come” is well deserving of that recognition.

I hope the Museum curators in Saratoga read this. Just consider the simple fact of how popular an exhibit would be of the best and most popular race calls of each one of these individuals.

DELTA JACKPOT

The $1 million Delta Downs Jackpot has fast established itself as an early mirror to some horses to watch for next year’s Kentucky Derby. For example, Exaggerator won the Jackpot in 2015 and went on to place in the Derby and win the Preakness.

Two horses that stick out to me in this year’s edition are Hot Sean (7-2) and Our Stormin Norman (8-1). They are trained by Bob Baffert and Mark Casse, respectively.

