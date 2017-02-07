Corporate Challenge registration closes Friday

For more than 30 years, the Corporate Challenge has provided Las Vegas businesses an Olympic-style competition. Since its beginning, the event has grown into the largest amateur sporting event in the state.

The Corporate Challenge, put on by the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, spans 11 weeks, beginning in March and ending in mid-May.

And companies wishing to participate in this year’s event still have their chance as registration for the Corporate Challenge ends on Friday.

Within the Corporate Challenge, there are around 40 different sporting events, a mix of physical activity and mental activity.

There are traditional sports, such as basketball, soccer, swimming, tennis and softball, among others.

And then there are other competitions, like a trivia challenge, poker and chess.

The city brands the competition as a “healthy way for local companies and their employees to stay active in the community,” and says it “promotes, enables, and supports teamwork, company pride and corporate wellness,” on its website.

The competition is split into three divisions based on size to even out the playing field.

For larger companies (1,000+ employees), registration is $2,400, for 301-399 employee-companies, the entry fee is $2,000 and for smaller companies (1-300 employees), it’s $2,000.

Registration forms and fees can be mailed or hand delivered to the City of Las Vegas Parks and Recreation department.

From the city’s website, “Well-structured events are an excellent way to encourage initiative, reward the commitment of key staff, improve morale, inspire cooperation and team spirit and supercharge future performance.”

INAUGURAL ROVER RUN 5K

Henderson’s newest fun run encourages more than just two-legged runners.

The Rover Run 5K, which will be held on March 4, will be followed up by the 14th annual Bark in the Park.

The first 350 registered in the 5K will get a T-shirt and a dog collar tag. Early registration has been open since December, but the prices jumped on Tuesday from $25 to $35.

Cost of registration will remain $35 until March 3. On the day of the race, registration is $40.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.