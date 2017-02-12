Earthquakes score late goal to defeat Galaxy at Cashman Field

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio considered asking Giovani dos Santos to leave the Los Angeles Galaxy and return to Europe for club competition.

Osorio spoke to his star Mexican forward about his concerns, and the issue never came up again.

“Nothing against the L.A. Galaxy and the MLS, but I think Giovani has the talent to be playing in Europe at this particular time,” Osorio said. “Having said that, I respect Giovani’s decision to be in Los Angeles.

“He enjoys living in L.A. He feels comfortable and relaxed there, and that helps him play better for the international games.”

Dos Santos’ stress-free California lifestyle translated to a good week in Las Vegas. He displayed crisp passes in his 45 minutes of action in the Galaxy’s 1-0 Major League Soccer preseason loss to the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night before an announced crowd of 5,700 at Cashman Field.

On Wednesday, dos Santos recorded the game-winning assist during Mexico’s 1-0 victory over Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium. His dazzling free-kick cross was the highlight of the friendly.

“It was a long week for him, a lot of traveling,” Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo said. “Not ideal to go back and forth to do that, but it’s all part of what you have to do when you play for a national team. He always has a great attitude, and it shows he’s committed to his national team and club.”

Dos Santos has been surrounded by pressure throughout his life. He played for the Barcelona youth team before making the senior squad at age 18. Dos Santos also played five seasons for the Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League.

The 27-year-old forward is arguably the most scrutinized player on the Mexican national team and received some backlash when he signed with the Galaxy in 2015.

“Once he started playing better in the international games, everyone backed off,” Osorio said. “He’s proven in games versus the U.S., Panama and New Zealand that he’s one of our better players. If he’s healthy and willing to be part of the national team, we would love to have Giovani for the 2018 World Cup.”

Dos Santos might not face the toughest competition in the MLS, but he has become one of the stars of the American League.

GARCIA’S LATE GOAL SAVES EARTHQUAKES

The Earthquakes and Galaxy appeared to be headed to penalty kicks to decide the 2017 California Clasico at the home of the 51s.

The intrepid soccer fans who came out on a rainy night weren’t rewarded with the exciting penalty kicks, though. Forward Olmes Garcia found the back of the net in the 88th minute for the winning goal.

“I thought our defense was very solid in the first half,” Onalfo said. “Also, in the second half until San Jose snuck one in.”

The Earthquakes avenged last year’s 1-0 loss to the Galaxy at Cashman.

The Earthquakes avenged last year's 1-0 loss to the Galaxy at Cashman.