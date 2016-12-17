Footage surfaces showing Oklahoma running back punching female student in the face — VIDEO

Attorneys representing Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon released a video Friday that shows the star running back punching a female student in the face during a 2014 incident.

The video from a sandwich shop’s surveillance system shows Mixon delivering the punch that left Amelia Molitor with four fractured bones in her face. Mixon was suspended by Oklahoma for the 2014 season and was charged with a misdemeanor.

He received one-year of probation as part of a plea deal. He also was required to perform 100 hours of community service and undergo counseling.

Molitor, 22, has filed a lawsuit against Mixon.

The video was released after the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters sued for access. That maneuver prompted the Oklahoma Supreme Court to rule that the city of Norman should release the video.

The University of Oklahoma released a statement shortly after the video became public.

“University officials were made aware of the content of the video prior to taking action with respect to Joe Mixon,” the school said. “Based on that information, the university immediately suspended and removed Mr. Mixon from the football team for one year, during which high standards of conduct were expected and maintained.”

“It was made clear to Mr. Mixon at the time of his suspension that violence against women will not go unpunished at the university. Coach (Bob) Stoops has been proactive in presenting training for his team aimed at preventing such behavior in the future. Sensitivity training in the area of violence has been intensified and best practices will continue to be implemented.

“Mr. Mixon has apologized for his actions and the university hopes that it is an indication that he has learned from his mistakes. We are an educational institution where we hope young people will learn from their mistakes and chart a better future course.”

Mixon has previously publicly apologized to Molitor. On Friday, one of his attorneys again expressed Mixon’s sorrow.

“Mr. Mixon asked us to once again say he is sorry for the way he reacted that night. He has apologized publicly to Ms. Molitor, her friends, his family, teammates and the University,” his attorney, Blake Johnson, said in a statement. “He hopes that his voluntary release of these recordings will help put this matter to rest.”

In her lawsuit, Molitor said she had a heated discussion with Mixon outside the store and that Mixon started a second round of arguments inside the cafe. She said she pushed Mixon away in an attempt to end the conversation and that is when Mixon punched her.

Mixon, a sophomore, has put together back-to-back solid seasons since being reinstated. He averaged 7.0 yards per carry while rushing for 1,183 yards in the 2015 regular season. The Sooners conclude their campaign by facing Auburn in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2.