3 NFL officials with combined 60 years experience retire

From left are file photos showing John McGrath, in 2013, Bob Waggoner, in 2012 and Tony Veteri Jr., in 2013. Three NFL officials with a combined 60 years of experience have retired. Head linesman John McGrath, line judge Tony Veteri, Jr., and field judge Bob Waggoner are leaving the league. They will be honored next month at the NFL Referees Association's annual meeting. (File/AP)

Side judge Bob Waggoner (25) works along the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Head linesman John McGrath makes a call during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 1, 2013, in Cleveland. Jacksonville won 32-28. (David Richard/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — Three NFL officials with a combined 60 years of experience have retired.

Head linesman John McGrath, line judge Tony Veteri, Jr., and field judge Bob Waggoner are leaving the league. They will be honored next month at the NFL Referees Association’s annual meeting.

McGrath leaves the field after 15 NFL seasons, working one Super Bowl and 11 playoff matches. Veteri spent 25 NFL seasons as an official, worked one Super Bowl, a Pro Bowl and 17 playoff games. Waggoner was a 20-year NFL official who worked two Super Bowls.

“These men have had extensive and impressive careers in NFL officiating,” said Scott Green, NFLRA’s executive director. “We have been fortunate to have them as colleagues and friends. They will be missed on the field, but will always be a part of our fraternity.”

 