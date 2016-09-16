5 high school football games to watch this week

Here’s a look at some of Friday’s most interesting high school football matchups.

Centennial (1-1) at Las Vegas (2-0) — This game has the makings of a shootout, as both teams have had little trouble scoring this season. Centennial quarterback Jamaal Evans has had a hand in 11 touchdowns in two games, and the fifth-ranked Bulldogs have scored 90 points. They’ve also given up 75, and will need a better defensive performance against the seventh-ranked Wildcats. Las Vegas has averaged 39 points this season.

Faith Lutheran (1-1) at Silverado (2-0) — This game has a little professional flair as each team is coached by a former NFL player. It’s unclear just how good the Crusaders are, as they’ve had two wildly different performances. Coach Vernon Fox hopes the Week 2 version where Faith Lutheran beat Kaimuki (Hawaii) 49-18 is the real identity.

Silverado coach Randall Cunningham was an offensive force at quarterback in the NFL, but his team has a focused on defense. The 10th-ranked Skyhawks have allowed just six points this season.

Legacy (2-0) at Coronado (1-1) — The ninth-ranked Longhorns have wins over a pair of Class 3A teams so far, but will step up and face a Class 4A squad this week. Samuel Turner, who has rushed for 257 yards, has been the big weapon for Legacy.

After getting shut out in their opener, the Cougars bounced back with a 37-0 win over Cheyenne last week. Coronado has allowed just 261 yards of offense this season.

Palo Verde (0-2) at Foothill (1-2) — Two teams in need of some momentum face off in this non-league contest.

An 0-3 start might kill the morale for the Panthers, who might be in danger of missing the playoffs, especially in a stacked Northwest League. Palo Verde has made 16 consecutive trips to the postseason.

Foothill rolled in its opener, but hasn’t been nearly as effective since. The Falcons have rushed for only 105 yards in their last two games after running for 352 in a 49-6 win over Cheyenne to open the season.

Kahuku (Hawaii) (5-0) at Bishop Gorman (3-0) — This is a game to watch, but you might have to do so from outside the fence surrounding the field, as it’s already sold out.

Kahuku, ranked No. 17 nationally by USA Today, brings a tough running game to Gorman, along with plenty of rabid fans who had a pep rally on Fremont Street Thursday night.

Gorman, ranked No. 1 in the nation,will be without running back Biaggio Ali Walsh, who reinjured his right ankle last week against St. John Bosco (California). Look for quarterback Tate Martell to continue to carry the offensive load.

Visit nevadapreps.com for a full schedule and complete scoreboard.