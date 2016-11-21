Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians hospitalized

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians was in the hospital Monday after feeling ill overnight, the team said.

The Cardinals issued a statement that said the 64-year-old coach was not feeling well Sunday night after returning home from Arizona’s game in Minnesota and his wife took him to the hospital.

All tests conducted so far had come back favorably, the team said.

The Cardinals said they would provide updates as information became available.

Arizona lost 30-24 to the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on Sunday. With almost everyone returning from last season’s 13-3 team, the Cardinals were expected to be Super Bowl contenders but are 4-5-1 through 10 games.

Arians is one of the NFL’s more colorful personalities. His profanity-laced dialogue was a highlight of the “All or Nothing” video series by NFL Films chronicling the Cardinals’ 2015 season.

He was also hospitalized overnight during the preseason after doubling over with stomach pains as his team was practicing with the Chargers in San Diego. After he left the hospital, Arians said the pain was caused by diverticulitis and said he would further adjust his diet, something he said he already had begun to do.

An assistant coach for decades, Arians became interim head coach at Indianapolis in 2012 when Chuck Pagano left for treatment of leukemia. The team went 9-3 under Arians and he was named NFL coach of the year.

He took the head coaching job with Arizona the following season, guiding the team to a 10-6 record and won a second coach of the year honor after guiding Arizona to an 11-5 mark in 2014.

Overall, the Cardinals are 38-18-1 under Arians.