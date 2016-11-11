Posted 

Basic exacts revenge on Foothill — VIDEO

Basic shuts down Foothill in Sunrise semis (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic sophomore Dorian McAllister (7) does some fast leg work in an attempt to avoid Foothill senior Marquies Jerkins (2) during the Sunrise Region semifinal football game held at Basic High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Basic junior Jordan Gallegos (25) looks on as Foothill senior Brandon Hargis (23) attempts to catch an overthrown pass during the Sunrise Region semifinal football game held at Basic High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Foothill senior Brandon Hargis (23) attempts to move the ball down the field, as Basic junior Jordan Gallegos (25) hangs on during the Sunrise Region semifinal football game held at Basic High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Basic High School head coach, Jeff Cahill talks to his players after a win against Foothill High School at the Sunrise Region semifinal football game held at Basic High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Basic High School head coach, Jeff Cahill talks to his players after a win against Foothill High School at the Sunrise Region semifinal football game held at Basic High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Basic High School football players celebrate after a win against Foothill High School at the Sunrise Region semifinal football game held at Basic High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Basic High School varsity football coach Richard Welch gives a thumbs up to the players after a 45 to 6 win against Foothill High School at the Sunrise Region semifinal football game held at Basic High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Basic High School football players take the field prior to a game against Foothill High School at the Sunrise Region semifinal football game held at Basic High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Foothill junior Titus Lowe (25) makes an attempt to stop Basic senior De'Shawn Eagles (2) from catching a ball during the Sunrise Region semifinal football game held at Basic High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Foothill sophomore Jordan Wilson (11) steps back for a pass during a matchup with Basic High School at the Sunrise Region semifinal football game held at Basic High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Foothill senior Joel Heintz (80) reaches out in an attempt to catch an overthrown pass during a matchup against Basic High School at he Sunrise Region semifinal football game held at Basic High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Basic senior Frank Harris (11) runs the ball in for a touchdown in a matchup against Foothill High School during the Sunrise Region semifinal football game held at Basic High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Basic senior De'Shawn Eagles (2) attempts to push off on Foothill senior Blake High (7) while moving up the field during the Sunrise Region semifinal football game held at Basic High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Basic senior De'Shawn Eagles (2) runs the ball in for a touch down in a matchup against Foothill High School during the Sunrise Region semifinal football game held at Basic High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Basic freshman Darnell Washington (81) works his way forward with the ball, while being restrained by the Foothill High School defense during the Sunrise Region semifinal football game held at Basic High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Basic senior Quison Owens (17) runs the ball as Foothill defensive players look on, during the Sunrise Region semifinal football game held at Basic High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Basic senior Quison Owens (17) raises his arms with the ball as he runs the ball in for a touchdown while Foothill senior Marquies Jerkins (2) looks on during the Sunrise Region semifinal football game held at Basic High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Foothill High School graduate and Detroit Lions football player Mile Killebrew, is shown watching the game on the sidelines between his alma matter and Basic High School during the Sunrise Region semifinal football game held at Basic High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By DAMON SEITERS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The first time Basic played Foothill, the Wolves took a three-score lead only to have the Falcons storm back for the win.

There would be no miracle comeback Thursday night.

Basic intercepted four passes and shut down Foothill en route to a 42-6 home win in the Sunrise Region semifinals.

“The defense was great,” said senior linebacker Toby Horneck, who had two interceptions. “We played our hearts out. We had to come get that revenge.”

The Wolves (8-3) will play at Liberty (10-1) in the Sunrise title game at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Basic led 21-0 in the first meeting before losing 37-35. Foothill racked up 553 yards of offense in that game, including 300 passing yards. But the secondary was more than up to the task Thursday, as Falcons starter Jordan Wilson completed just 9 of 21 passes for 59 yards with the four interceptions.

“The last time we went against them, our secondary got torched,” Basic coach Jeff Cahill said. “So they took it upon themselves to really put this game on their back, and I think that’s what they did.”

Basic’s opening drive stalled in the red zone because of untimely penalties, but the Wolves took the lead on the next drive when Frank Harris caught a quick pass over the middle from Aaron McAllister, broke a tackle and raced to the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown with 3:20 left in the first quarter.

Then Horneck made sure the team wouldn’t yield the momentum. Foothill (6-5) looked to set up a screen pass, but Horneck read the play and snagged the pass with his left hand. He almost returned it for a score, racing 39 yards to the Foothill 1.

“Once he had to throw it, I had to come and pick it off,” Horneck said. “I already knew this was going to be a bad habit.”

Two plays later, Dorian McAllister scored on a 1-yard run, and Basic’s offense never slowed down.

“We drove at the beginning and got a few penalties and stuff and didn’t score,” Cahill said. “But our defense stepped up big, and after that, I don’t think they stopped us.”

Aaron McAllister added a 7-yard TD pass to De’Shawn Eagles, and Franco Mays had a spectacular 34-yard scoring run on his only carry to make it 27-0 with 2:35 left in the half.

Quison Owens then picked off a Wilson pass and returned the ball 23 yards for a touchdown. Aaron McAllister hit Eagles on the 2-point conversion for a 35-0 lead that triggered the running clock.

Aaron McAllister completed 19 of 27 passes for 221 yards, including an 8-yard TD pass to Jordan Gallegos in the third quarter.

Gallegos had three catches for 73 yards, and Harris caught eight balls for 65 yards for the Wolves. Six receivers had at least one catch.

“I told them before the game, I don’t care who catches the ball, who catches the touchdowns, just as long as Basic wins,” Cahill said.

Basic will play in its third consecutive Sunrise Region title game. Liberty has won the past two years, beating the Wolves 62-29 last season and 28-16 in 2014.

“That’s going to be great,” Horneck said of the rematch with Liberty, which defeated Basic 51-15 in the regular season. “I can’t wait to do this. We’re going to have our revenge on them, too.”

Contact prep sports editor Damon Seiters at dseiters@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-458. Follow @DamonSeiters on Twitter.

 