Basic trio leads Sunrise to all-star game win

Developing chemistry in an all-star football game can be a problem, especially for quarterbacks and receivers.

Sunrise Region quarterback Aaron McAllister didn’t have that problem Saturday.

McAllister threw four touchdown passes — three to Basic teammates De’Shawn Eagles and Frank Harris — to lead the Sunrise to a 35-24 win over the Sunset Region in the 45th West Charleston Lions Club Charity All-Star game at Bishop Gorman.

“It’s amazing,” McAllister said of having his teammates to throw to. “I’ve got De’Shawn and Frank, and now you have the rest of everybody else. They’re quick, fast, and now we went to work. We showed them why we’re the best.”

Basic’s trio had a hand in all five Sunrise Region touchdowns. Eagles had touchdown catches of 42 and 18 yards. Harris hauled in a 74-yard scoring pass and scored on a 9-yard run.

“Playing with our quarterback, it helps because we don’t have to adjust anything,” said Eagles, who made 10 catches for 160 yards and was named the Offensive Most Valuable Player.

“We’ve been doing this for years now.”

McAllister completed 20 of 29 passes for 309 yards and was named the game’s MVP.

“It feels great,” McAllister said. “Honestly, we have a great group of kids here. They’re easy, they learn quick. I don’t know, we just came in here and wanted to show we’re the best side of town, I guess.”

The Sunset took a 24-21 lead with 10:00 to play on a 32-yard field goal by Arbor View’s Carter Andrade.

The Sunrise responded with a four-play scoring drive that was helped by a key pass interference penalty.

Harris took a handoff on second down, then pulled the ball down and threw a wobbly pass that was picked off by Sunset defensive back Bryce Hampton of Centennial. But Hampton was called for pass interference, and McAllister hooked up with Valley’s Iyen Medlock for a 24-yard TD on the next play to make it 28-24 with 8:37 to go.

Harris finished with three catches for 96 yards for the Sunrise.

Savon Scarver of Centennial caught touchdown passes from both Sunset quarterbacks. He had a 25-yard TD catch from Centennial teammate Jamaal Evans, then a 75-yarder from Arbor View’s Hayden Bollinger.

Scarver had three catches for 101 yards. Legacy’s Samuel Turner rushed for 81 yards on 17 carries, and Evans passed for 65 yards and rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown for the Sunset. Arbor View linebacker Nick Stevenson was named the Defensive MVP.

“We have a lot of athletes on our side of town, and I feel like we don’t get recognized for it,” Eagles said. “But now, I feel like we’ve actually put ourselves on the map.”

