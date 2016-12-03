Posted 

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_014_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Derek Ng (23) kicks the ball for an extra point against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_011_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman's head football coach Kenny Sanchez reaches his hand for Biaggio Walsh (7) after his touchdown against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_013_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman Pierson Mook (20), left, celebrates his interception with Damuzhea Bolden in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_012_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman's head football coach Kenny Sanchez greets a fellow coach before their game against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_010_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Biaggio Walsh (7) runs the ball for a touchdown against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_009_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Brandon Gahagan (3) makes a catch against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_006_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman players celebrate a touchdown by Austin Arnold (6) against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_004_7475247.jpg
Liberty's Bryson Dela Cruz (8) is tackled by Bishop Gorman's Farrell Hester (53) after a run in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_003_7475247.jpg
Liberty's Ethan Dedeaux (2) is tackled by Bishop Gorman after a catch in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_002_7475247.jpg
Brevin Jordan (9) celebrates his touchdown with Tate Martell (18) against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_001_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Brevin Jordan (9) dives for a touchdown against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_005_7475247.jpg
Liberty's Ethan Dedeaux (2) runs the ball against Bishop Gorman in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_007_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Greg Francis (1) celebrates a touchdown by Austin Arnold (6) against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_008_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Tate Martell (18) makes a pass for a catch against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_015_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman's head football coach Kenny Sanchez on the field during the Class 4A state football championship game against Liberty at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_016_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman celebrate their win against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_017_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman pose after their 84-8 win against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_018_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman's head football coach Kenny Sanchez is presented the champion trophy by Bart Thompson, executive director for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, after their 84-8 win against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_019_7475247.jpg
Bart Thompson, executive director for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, gets ready to present the champion trophy to Bishop Gorman after their 84-8 win against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_020_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Tate Martell (18) runs to meet with his teammates after winning 84-8 against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_021_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman celebrate their win against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_022_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman's head football coach Kenny Sanchez, left, and Liberty's head football coach Rich Muraco speak after their game in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_023_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman's head football coach Kenny Sanchez, center, is splashed by his player's Tate Martell (18), left, and Alex Perry (4) as the game comes to an end for a win 88-8 against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_024_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Brock Ruggeroli (41) runs the ball for a touchdown against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_025_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Dorian Thompson-robinson(14) runs for a touchdown against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_028_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Tyjon Lindsey (25) sacks Liberty's Kenyon Oblad (7) in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_029_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Alex Perry (4), center, after scoring a touchdown against Liberty during the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

web1_preps-statefinal_120316ev_030_7475247.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Alex Perry (4) runs the ball for a touchdown against Liberty during the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By DAMON SEITERS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Tate Martell had a hand in five touchdowns Saturday as Bishop Gorman rolled to a 84-8 win over Liberty at Sam Boyd Stadium to capture the Class 4A state championship.

Martell completed 6 of 7 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns and carried the ball six times for 72 yards and three scores for the Gaels, who won their eighth straight state title.

It was the 54th consecutive win for Gorman (15-0), which hasn’t lost to a Nevada school since 2008. The Gaels currently are ranked No. 1 in the nation and are seeking their third consecutive mythical national championship.

Darion Acohido caught a 3-yard touchdown for Liberty (12-2), which is ranked 21st nationally.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact prep sports editor Damon Seiters at dseiters@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-458. Follow @DamonSeiters on Twitter.

 