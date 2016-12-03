Bishop Gorman cruises to state title in 84-8 win over Liberty

Tate Martell had a hand in five touchdowns Saturday as Bishop Gorman rolled to a 84-8 win over Liberty at Sam Boyd Stadium to capture the Class 4A state championship.

Martell completed 6 of 7 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns and carried the ball six times for 72 yards and three scores for the Gaels, who won their eighth straight state title.

It was the 54th consecutive win for Gorman (15-0), which hasn’t lost to a Nevada school since 2008. The Gaels currently are ranked No. 1 in the nation and are seeking their third consecutive mythical national championship.

Darion Acohido caught a 3-yard touchdown for Liberty (12-2), which is ranked 21st nationally.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

