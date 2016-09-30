Bishop Gorman offense back at full strength at right time

Bishop Gorman’s offense has been plenty strong through the season’s first five weeks, averaging more than 400 yards and 40.4 points.

But quarterback Tate Martell couldn’t help but smile at the prospect of finally having all of his offensive weapons on the field at the same time.

Running back Biaggio Ali Walsh, who has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, is expected to return to the field when the Gaels host St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) at 7 p.m. on Friday. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

“It’s the difference of breaking for 80 (yards) and gaining 15,” Martell said of having Ali Walsh back. “As soon as he hits that seam, there’s no one catching him. I don’t care where you’re from. I don’t care if you’re from Florida and you think you’re the fastest, you’re not catching him.”

Ali Walsh, the 2015 state player of the year, has missed three of five games for Gorman (5-0), which is ranked No. 1 in the nation by USA Today. He left after six carries against St. John Bosco (California) after aggravating the ankle injury he suffered in Week 1. He, along with wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey, give Martell and Gorman even more options as they take on the ninth-ranked Raiders (3-1).

Lindsey, who broke his left collarbone in a preseason scrimmage, saw his first action last week and had two catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns against Bonanza.

“Those are high-production guys for us,” Martell said of Ali Walsh and Lindsey. “It’s huge getting those guys back for this game. There’s a good chance we could light up that scoreboard even more than we have.”

That might be easier said than done, even for Gorman. Aquinas entered the season ranked No. 1 in the nation and has 14 seniors who have committed to play at Division I schools. The Raiders have allowed six points in three games since losing 27-23 to Booker T. Washington (Florida) in their season opener.

“I have to be able to get the ball out quick, because they have some good defensive linemen,” Martell said. “It’s going to be on me a lot to make the right reads and get the ball out quick this week.”

Senior linemen Lashawn Paulino (Michigan State), Kivon Bennett (Tennessee) and Tyler Dunning (Mississippi State) along with linebackers Andrew White (Notre Dame) and Albert Tucker (Pittsburgh) lead a strong front seven.

The secondary features two junior cornerbacks with high recruiting rankings and NFL bloodlines in Asante Samuel and Al Blades.

“Their secondary is amazing,” Lindsey said. “It’ll be great to go against them dudes, getting me ready for the next level. It’ll be great competition, and I’m thankful to play great competition like that.”

The Raiders also feature plenty of firepower on offense, led by Ohio State-bound receiver Trevon Grimes and quarterback Jake Allen, who has committed to Florida.

Lindsey and Martell, who also have committed to Ohio State, are plenty familiar with Grimes. Lindsey and Grimes teamed on a video to announce their commitment to play for the Buckeyes.

But Martell said that friendship is on hold this week.

“I haven’t talked to him in a while, because we know what’s at stake right now,” Martell said. “That’s my boy, and he’ll always be my boy because we’re going to be teammates soon. I’ll be cool with him after the game, but right now I’m not talking to him.”

