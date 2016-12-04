Bishop Gorman QB Tate Martell caps storied career in style

After Tate Martell handed off to running back Biaggio Ali Walsh on the first play of the second half, Bishop Gorman called a timeout.

With the outcome already decided, Gaels football coach Kenny Sanchez wanted to make sure his senior quarterback was honored for the final time.

“I think he deserved a curtain call,” Sanchez said. “Everything that he’s done, I just wanted him to be celebrated.”

Martell put a cap on his storied prep career Saturday, accounting for five touchdowns — all in the first half — to lead Gorman to an 84-8 victory over Liberty in the Class 4A state final at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Martell, who is committed to Ohio State, went 6-for-7 for 127 yards and two touchdowns passing and added 72 yards and three scores on six carries, as Gorman (15-0) rolled to its eighth straight state title.

“That was pretty cool,” Martell said of the ovation that came with 11:25 remaining in the third quarter. “Coach Kenny told me he was going to do that. It was a special moment, being able to kind of reflect on everything I’ve done here.”

Gorman’s offense produced 28 points on its first 13 plays from scrimmage and finished with 410 yards against the Patriots (12-2).

Martell confounded Liberty on the zone-read play, including a 38-yard scoring run in the first quarter.

Martell directed his blockers and then raced down the left sideline before diving into the end zone to give the Gaels a 21-0 lead.

He also hurt the Patriots with his arm, showing off his touch on the deep ball with a 34-yard pass to Jalen Nailor in the second quarter that set up Martell’s 19-yard TD run that put Gorman ahead 49-8.

“If you overplay the running back, he’s going to pull the ball and make you pay, and that’s what was happening to us,” Liberty coach Rich Muraco said. “He’s so good at holding the mesh point on the read, and on top of that he’s just a real accurate, great thrower.”

Martell finished his senior season with 2,365 yards and 41 touchdowns passing, in addition to 1,253 yards and 21 TD on the ground, and guided the Gaels to the brink of their third straight mythical national title.

In three seasons at Gorman, Martell threw for 7,510 yards and 113 touchdowns — both numbers are second in state history — and went 43-0 as a starter.

“I don’t think there’s a dobut that he’s the greatest high school football player in Nevada history based off of his accomplishments and what he’s done,” Sanchez said. “I think the people who came out to watch him play, at any point in time, got to see something that was unbelievable.”

Contact reporter David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.