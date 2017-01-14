Bishop Gorman’s Tyjon Lindsey chooses Nebraska

Less than a week after backing off his commitment to Ohio State, Bishop Gorman wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey announced via Twitter that he has committed to Nebraska.

Lindsey missed most of his senior season because of an injury. The 5-foot-9-inch Lindsey is rated as one of the nation’s top slot receivers after amassing 1,117 yards and 14 touchdowns, along with a first-team all-state nod his junior season.

Lindsey originally committed to Ohio State in August before re-opening his recruiting on Tuesday. Gorman teammates quarterback Tate Martell and defensive lineman Haskell Garrett are also planning on joining on the Buckeyes.

The earliest Lindsey can sign with Nebraska is Feb. 1. Until then his commitment is nonbinding and Nebraska coaches are not allowed to comment.