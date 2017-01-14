Posted 

Bishop Gorman’s Tyjon Lindsey chooses Nebraska

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey celebrates a touchdown in the Gaels' 34-31 win over St. John Bosco on Friday. Lindsey caught three passes for 83 yards and a score. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (25) is unable to make a reception against Liberty in the first half of the Division I state football semifinal game at Rancho on Saturday. Gorman defeated Liberty, 50-0. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman wide receiver/defensive back Tyjon Lindsey (25) is unable to catch a pass against Arbor View in the first half of the NIAA Sunset Region Championship game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 16, 2015. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey catches a touchdown pass against Chandler, AZ in the second quarter of their high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Less than a week after backing off his commitment to Ohio State, Bishop Gorman wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey announced via Twitter that he has committed to Nebraska.

Lindsey missed most of his senior season because of an injury. The 5-foot-9-inch Lindsey is rated as one of the nation’s top slot receivers after amassing 1,117 yards and 14 touchdowns, along with a first-team all-state nod his junior season.

Lindsey originally committed to Ohio State in August before re-opening his recruiting on Tuesday. Gorman teammates quarterback Tate Martell and defensive lineman Haskell Garrett are also planning on joining on the Buckeyes.

The earliest Lindsey can sign with Nebraska is Feb. 1. Until then his commitment is nonbinding and Nebraska coaches are not allowed to comment.

 