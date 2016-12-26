Bishop Gorman tops final USA Today football poll for 3rd straight season

Bishop Gorman finished No. 1 in the final USA Today Super 25 football rankings released Monday and was crowned mythical national champions for the third consecutive season.

The Gaels are the first team to win three straight national titles since De La Salle (California) finished atop the publication’s rankings four consecutive times from 2000 to 2003.

IMG Academy (Florida) finished No. 2, followed by DeSoto (Texas) at No. 3.

“It’s super exciting for our football team and the kids,” Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez said. “This was one of our goals at the start of the year, along with winning a state title. We felt like with the schedule we had, if we ran the table, it was a really good possibility and something the kids wanted as well.”

The Gaels (15-0) won their eighth straight Class 4A state title with an 84-8 victory over Liberty on Dec. 3 and beat five teams that were ranked in USA Today’s top 25 at the time of the game.

Gorman collected wins over No. 6 St. John Bosco (California), the state’s open division champion, and No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida), which won the 7A state title and its game at the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series on Friday.

The Gaels also defeated Cocoa (Florida), the 4A state champion, Kahuku (Hawaii), the state runner-up, and 11-3 Cedar Hill (Texas) in nonleague play.

Gorman was led by senior quarterback Tate Martell, the publication’s All-USA Offensive Player of the Year, and a dominating defense that allowed only 8.7 points per game.

Gorman also claimed the top spot in the MaxPreps.com Xcellent 25 National Football Rankings.

Gorman will enter the 2017 season with a 54-game winning streak, and Sanchez confirmed the Gaels will play Mater Dei (California) on either Sept. 1 or 2 in Southern California. Mater Dei was ranked No. 9 by USA Today to finish the season and is expected to be one of California’s top teams behind rising junior quarterback J.T. Daniels.

The Gaels’ last lost was Sept. 21, 2013, against Booker T. Washington (Florida).

Contact reporter David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.