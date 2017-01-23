Posted Updated 

Brady and Patriots win AFC, crush Steelers 36-17

web1_2017-01-23t004920z_1488612586_nocid_rtrmadp_3_nfl-afc-championship-pittsburgh-steelers-at-new-england-patriots-copy_7834208.jpgBuy Photo
Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

web1_ap_17023009203905_7834208.jpg
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

web1_ap_17023076386941_7834208.jpg
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount celebrates after a touchdown run during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

web1_2017-01-22t230154z_73543508_nocid_rtrmadp_3_nfl-afc-championship-pittsburgh-steelers-at-new-england-patriots_7834208.jpg
Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

web1_ap_17022861115261_7834208.jpg
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks a field goal during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

web1_ap_17023008496601_7834208.jpg
New England Patriots defensive back Eric Rowe (25) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates (14) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

web1_ap_17023006696171_7834208.jpg
Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave (79) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

web1_ap_17023020359615_7834208.jpg
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) tackles New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

web1_ap_17023014867802_7834208.jpg
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

web1_ap_17023019664545_7834208.jpg
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his teammates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

web1_ap_17023028000060_7834208.jpg
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) runs against New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

web1_ap_17023033045758_7834208.jpg
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) makes a touchdown reception between Pittsburgh Steelers defenders Ross Cockrell (31) and Mike Mitchell (23) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

web1_ap_17023053410651_7834208.jpg
New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers (17) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

web1_ap_17023075190970_7834208.jpg
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Julian Edelman during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

web1_ap_17023077928827_7834208.jpg
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Julian Edelman during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

web1_ap_17023071823152_7834208.jpg
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) celebrates a touchdown with the End Zone Militia during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

web1_2017-01-23t011659z_1_mtzed1n7kwbmi_rtrfipp_800_fbn-steelers-patriots_7834208.jpg
Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison (92) during the second quarter in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

web1_2017-01-23t011447z_1293063323_nocid_rtrmadp_3_nfl-afc-championship-pittsburgh-steelers-at-new-england-patriots_7834208.jpg
Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe (25) breaks up a pass to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cobi Hamilton (83) during the second quarter in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

web1_2017-01-23t005809z_1_mtzed1n7k0xlp_rtrfipp_800_fbn-steelers-patriots_7834208.jpg
Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) runs with the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cortez Allen (28) and cornerback William Gay (22) during the second quarter in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

web1_2017-01-23t005417z_1_mtzed1n7juhlf_rtrfipp_800_fbn-steelers-patriots_7834208.jpg
Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) reacts after a first down during the first quarter in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

web1_2017-01-23t005218z_1_mtzed1n7jr7l7_rtrfipp_800_fbn-steelers-patriots_7834208.jpg
Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (25) during the second quarter in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

web1_2017-01-23t003023z_1_mtzed1n7iqnj3_rtrfipp_800_fbn-steelers-patriots_7834208.jpg
Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) during the first quarter in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

web1_2017-01-23t001139z_914072892_nocid_rtrmadp_3_nfl-afc-championship-pittsburgh-steelers-at-new-england-patriots_7834208.jpg
Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave (79) in the first quarter in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

web1_2017-01-23t011446z_1387296628_nocid_rtrmadp_3_nfl-afc-championship-pittsburgh-steelers-at-new-england-patriots_7834208.jpg
Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison (92) during the second quarter in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

web1_2017-01-23t014410z_1_mtzed1n7m5mnv_rtrfipp_800_fbn-steelers-patriots_7834208.jpg
Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers (17) cannot catch a pass against New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) during the third quarter in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

web1_2017-01-23t014148z_442197089_nocid_rtrmadp_3_nfl-afc-championship-pittsburgh-steelers-at-new-england-patriots_7834208.jpg
Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) after kicking a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

web1_2017-01-23t023010z_1_mtzed1n7oaaqf_rtrfipp_800_fbn-steelers-patriots_7834208.jpg
Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

web1_2017-01-23t020958z_1143229441_nocid_rtrmadp_3_nfl-afc-championship-pittsburgh-steelers-at-new-england-patriots_7834208.jpg
Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers (17) fumbles the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

web1_2017-01-23t020421z_1_mtzed1n7n39p6_rtrfipp_800_fbn-steelers-patriots_7834208.jpg
Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after a touchdown by running back LeGarrette Blount (not pictured) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

web1_2017-01-23t024641z_1_mtzed1n7p1trd_rtrfipp_800_fbn-steelers-patriots_7834208.jpg
Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cortez Allen (28) reacts on the bench during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

web1_2017-01-23t030019z_1_mtzed1n7pojrt_rtrfipp_800_fbn-steelers-patriots_7834208.jpg
Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

By BARRY WILNER
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Tom Brady redemption tour is headed to the Super Bowl.

After beginning the 2016 season suspended for four games for his role in the “Deflategate” scandal, the New England quarterback relentlessly carried the Patriots to an unprecedented ninth appearance in the title game, and his seventh. Brady threw for a franchise playoff-best 384 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-17 rout of the helpless Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in New England’s seventh consecutive AFC championship game.

The Patriots are early 3-point favorites heading to face Atlanta in two weeks in Houston, seeking their fifth NFL title with Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick as coach. Belichick’s seventh appearance in a Super Bowl will be a record for a head coach.

Brady was banned by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell when New England (16-2) went 3-1 to open the schedule.

Since his return in Week 5, the only defeat came at home to Seattle, and Brady, 39, had one of the best seasons of a Hall of Fame-caliber career. He punctuated that in dreary weather similar to the 2014 conference title game that precipitated the deflated footballs investigation by flattening Pittsburgh’s secondary.

Chris Hogan was his main weapon. The previously unheralded receiver found open spaces everywhere on the field against a leaky secondary. Hogan caught nine balls for 180 yards and two scores.

Top wideout Julian Edelman added eight receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown as Brady tied Joe Montana’s playoff record with nine three-TD passing performances. Brady also had his 11th 300-yard postseason game, extending his NFL record, completing 32 of 42 throws.

Pittsburgh (13-6) lost star running back Le’Veon Bell late in the first quarter to a groin injury. It didn’t seem to matter much in a record 16th conference title match for the Steelers, who made mistakes in every facet of the game. The franchise that has won the most Super Bowls, six, and the most postseason games, 36, never seemed likely to challenge in the misty rain.

Hogan’s second touchdown came on a flea-flicker and he easily beat safety Mike Mitchell to the corner of the end zone. At that point, Hogan had seven catches for 117 yards and the first multi-touchdown game of his four-year career.

His first score made it 10-0 and came after Brady could have taken a nap before throwing, a common occurrence against a nonexistent pass rush. Hogan was all alone in the back of the end zone for the 16-yard score.

Pittsburgh had drawn to 10-6 on DeAngelo Williams’ 5-yard run to cap an 84-yard drive. Veteran Williams is a nice security blanket in the backfield, though he’s no Bell these days.

Still, he contributed on a 70-yard drive toward the end of the second quarter that appeared to be capped by Jesse James’ TD reception. But video review showed James down at the 1, and the Steelers couldn’t get into the end zone, Chris Boswell connecting for a 23-yard field goal.

The Steelers never threatened to get back into it. LeGarrette Blount punctuated the romp with a bruising 18-yard run on which he carried nearly the entire Pittsburgh defense with him. He then scored from the 1.

By the end, the crowd was chanting “Where is Roger?” and celebrating yet another Super Bowl trip for the Patriots.

BIG LEG:

Stephen Gostkowski’s 31-yard field goal to open the scoring set a franchise record with 27, surpassing Adam Vinatieri’s 26. Gostkowski is fourth all-time. He made a 47-yarder in the third quarter, a 26-yarder in the fourth, but he missed an extra point.

Boswell, who set an NFL mark with six field goals in the Steelers’ 18-16 win at Kansas City last week, missed an extra point wide left and made a 23-yard kick.

INJURIES:

Steelers: Bell’s early departure left him with 20 yards on six carries and no receptions.

Patriots: DB Nate Ebner left with a head injury.

UP NEXT:

After winning the AFC East with the conference’s top record, New England defeated the Texans 34-16 and the Steelers to reach the Super Bowl. They will take on Atlanta, which beat Green Bay 44-21 for the NFC crown. Super Bowl 51 will be in Houston on Feb. 5; New England won the 2002 and 2005 Super Bowls after beating Pittsburgh for the AFC championship.

 