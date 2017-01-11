Posted 

Broncos hire Vance Joseph as new head coach

In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph responds to a question during a news conference, in Davie, Fla. A runner-up two years ago, Vance Joseph is John Elway's pick this time around. "It's official. Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos!" Elway tweeted early Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2017. (Lynne Sladky, File/AP)

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph shouts to players during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Adam Hunger/AP)

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, center, watches free safety Walt Aikens (35) do drills during NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Davie, Fla. Joseph has been linked to coaching vacancies in the NFL, but says he hasn't spent any time thinking about his future while his team is in the playoffs. The Dolphins play the Pittsburgh Steelers in a playoff game on Sunday. At right is cornerback Tony Lippett (36). (Lynne Sladky/AP)

By ARNIE STAPLETON
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A runner-up two years ago, Vance Joseph is John Elway’s pick this time around.

“It’s official. Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos!” Elway tweeted early Wednesday afternoon.

Joseph impressed Elway in 2015 when Gary Kubiak got the job. He was on Elway’s short list when Kubiak, 55, stepped down last week over health concerns after Denver (9-7) missed the playoffs a year after winning Super Bowl 50.

Joseph, the 44-year-old ex-Colorado quarterback, spent last season as Miami’s defensive coordinator after building a reputation as one of the league’s top secondary coaches.

After interviewing Tuesday, Joseph returned to Broncos headquarters Wednesday after scuttling plans to fly to California to interview with the Chargers, 49ers and Rams.

 