Browns win equals food for hungry families in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns’ first victory of the season also has become a win for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Some fans upset over the team’s poor performance this year were planning a “Perfect Season Parade” if the Browns ended up winless. Over $9,000 had been donated to a fund to help pay for expenses such as security and bathroom facilities for the parade.

But the event was canceled after the Browns beat the San Diego Chargers 20-17 on Saturday. Organizers said the money from the parade fund would be given to the food bank.

The victory over the Chargers brought relief for players, coaches and fans of the Browns. They no longer have to discuss the possibility of joining the 2008 Detroit Lions in the NFL’s exclusive 0-16 losers club.