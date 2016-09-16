Buffalo Bills fire offensive coordinator after 0-2 start to season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Friday in a bid to kick start their sputtering Tyrod Taylor-led attack.

The team announced the move in an email released a day after Buffalo fell to 0-2 following a 37-31 loss to the New York Jets. Coach Rex Ryan is scheduled to address the media later in the afternoon.

Roman was in his second season as coordinator, and was hired by Ryan when he took over the team in January 2015.

Running backs coach Anthony Lynn will take over as coordinator. Lynn also serves as an assistant head coach and has spent the past eight years working under Ryan.

The Bills’ offense is off to a sputtering start. It managed just 160 yards — Buffalo’s lowest total in a decade — in a season-opening 13-7 loss at Baltimore on Sunday. Against the Jets, the Bills had 307 yards offense, with more than half that coming on two plays: Taylor’s 84-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Goodwin and a 74-yard TD pass to Greg Salas.

Otherwise, Buffalo managed 16 first downs, had one drive reach the red zone, and converted 3 of 10 third-down chances.

Though Buffalo scored 31 points, seven came as a result of safety Nickell Robey-Coleman returning Jalin Marshall’s fumble 36 yards for a touchdown.

The running attack has particularly struggled a year after leading the NFL with 2,432 yards. Buffalo has combined for just 151 yards rushing in two games.

That’s not what was counted on from a unit that returned mostly intact and was expected to be more comfortable with Roman’s philosophies and playbook. Instead, Taylor has looked hesitant in the pocket and has had difficulty finding receivers over the middle.

Taylor went 8-6 as a first-time starter last year. The Bills believe Taylor has the opportunity to be their long-time starter after signing him to a six-year extension last month. The Bills, however, can opt out of the contract in each of the next two years.

Roman was highly regarded by the Bills when he was hired. He was among the candidates who interviewed for head coach before owners Terry and Kim Pegula hired Ryan.

Roman was so eager to join Ryan’s staff he turned down opportunities with other teams and stayed near the Pegula’s home in Florida following his interview. He previously worked with Ryan when the two were assistants in Baltimore. Before being hired by Buffalo, he spent four seasons as 49ers offensive coordinator.

Roman’s dismissal is the latest in a series of shuffles Ryan has made to his staff.

In January, he hired his twin brother Rob to be an assistant head coach with a specific responsibility for defense. In March, defensive line coach Karl Dunbar was fired and replaced by John Blake.