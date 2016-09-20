Buffalo Bills’ LeSean McCoy sued over nightclub brawl that injured 2 cops

PHILADELPHIA — Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy was sued Tuesday over a Philadelphia nightclub brawl that left two off-duty police officers injured.

The civil suit claims McCoy beat and kicked one officer while he was on the ground and punched another officer in the eye. The suit was filed in Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas and seeks money damages from McCoy, two other men and the nightclub.

“Our investigation has confirmed that Darnell Jessie and Roland Butler were viciously attacked and beaten by LeSean McCoy and the other defendants. As a result of the violent assault, both men have suffered serious and permanent injuries,” the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Fortunato Perri Jr., said in a statement.

McCoy’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, declined comment. McCoy’s attorney has said he was only trying to break up a fight between the officers and his friends over a $350 bottle of Champagne. Police have said the Feb. 7 fight broke out over a misunderstanding about who had bought the bottle.

District Attorney Seth Williams announced in April that no charges would be filed in connection with the brawl, saying he couldn’t prove who started it. The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office reviewed the case at the request of the president of the Philadelphia police union but declined to intervene.

According to the suit, the off-duty officers went to Recess Lounge and ordered bottles of Champagne. One of McCoy’s co-defendants tried grabbing one of the bottles, saying, “That bottle is mine,” then attacked the officer holding it.

One officer suffered facial fractures and a concussion in the ensuing brawl, while the other suffered a broken nose, ribs and thumb, the suit said. Both missed two months of work.

McCoy is in his second season with the Bills after six years with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bills were off Tuesday and return to practice on Wednesday.