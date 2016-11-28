BYU quarterback Taysom Hill’s college career ends with injury, will miss Poinsettia Bowl

PROVO, Utah — Quarterback Taysom Hill will miss the final game of his collegiate career due to injury.

BYU announced Monday that the senior suffered an elbow strain in the regular-season finale Saturday and will not play in the Poinsettia Bowl on Dec. 21.

Hill failed to finish four of his five seasons due to injury. The 2016 season was a medical redshirt year after playing just one game in 2015.

Sophomore Tanner Mangum becomes the No. 1 quarterback after starting 12 games and setting freshman records in 2015.

Hill finishes his career No. 4 in school history with 9,744 yards of total offense. His 2,815 career rushing yards are the most by a BYU quarterback. Hill surpassed Steve Young in total touchdowns Saturday and ranks No. 5 in BYU history with 75.