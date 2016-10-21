Clash of SW undefeated headlines this week’s 5 high school football games to watch

Here are five games to watch in Week 9 of the high school football season.

Sierra Vista (7-0) at Durango (6-0) – There are three undefeated teams left in Class 4A and Class 3A this season, they are all in the Southwest League and two of them face off Friday night. The Mountain Lions will attack with a relentless running game, oftentimes not bothering to line up with receivers split wide. Of their 30 offensive touchdowns this year, 25 have been on the ground, and 10 have been courtesy of Bryan LaGrange. Durango’s undefeated year is a bit of surprise, as it has not made the playoffs since 2012 and entered the season having not won since Sept. 12, 2014, a 17-game streak. But the Trailblazers are not a fluke. They have scored at least 30 points in four of their six games this year and have twice eclipsed the 40-point mark. Friday’s winner essentially clinches at least the No. 2 seed in the Southwest League and will be undefeated when it takes on Bishop Gorman for a shot at the league title.

Silverado (6-1) at Liberty (6-1) – The Patriots demolished their opponents through league play so far, but saved the toughest games for last. After out-scoring Green Valley, Foothill and Coronado a combined 146-33, they now meet one-loss teams in back-to-back weeks to close the season. First up are the Skyhawks, who have not shied away from handing the ball to Keikiokalani Misipeka every week and letting him run wild– 147 rushes, which is 19 more carries than the rest of the team combined has touches. At Liberty, it’s been the Kenyon Oblad show. The junior quarterback leads Southern Nevada with 2,351 passing yards, and the only question is which weapon is he looking at: Darion Acohido (50 receptions, 790 yards, six touchdowns) or Ethan Dedeaux (33 receptions, 665 yards, nine touchdowns)?

Shadow Ridge (5-1) at Faith Lutheran (4-3) – The Crusaders were just 1-2 when league play started, but turned it on at the right time and now sit in second place in the Northwest League. They’ve had issues stopping the run, but have still been winning games. Luckily for the Mustangs, they boast a prodigious rusher in Malik Lindsey, who went for 274 yards and four touchdowns last week. While the league standings are looking more solidified each week, neither wants to finish fourth and draw Bishop Gorman in the region quarterfinals.

Basic (6-1) at Foothill (3-4) – It’s nearing crunch time for the Falcons. They’re still in a playoff spot in the Southeast League right now, but either Coronado or Green Valley has to win their game against each other. If Foothill loses to Basic, it could be facing a do-or-die game next week against the Gators. The Wolves have already clinched a playoff spot, and have eyes on the top seed in the league, and potentially the Sunrise Region. They can’t afford to look past the Falcons toward their Northeast League title game with the nationally ranked Liberty Patriots next week.

Rancho (0-7) at Las Vegas (5-2) – Nevada’s longest-standing rivalry game has been one-sided for two decades now. The Wildcats have won the annual Bone Game each of the last 20 years and with Las Vegas fighting at the top of the Northeast League and Rancho firmly entrenched at the bottom, it doesn’t appear that it will change this season. Still, should a major upset occur, it could be a bright spot in what has been a dark season for the Rams.

Contact Justin Emerson at jemerson@reviewjournal.com or (702) 387-2944. Follow @J15Emerson on Twitter.