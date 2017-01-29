Desert Pines lineman Poutasi Poutasi picks Cal

Desert Pines offensive lineman Poutasi Poutasi made an oral commitment to California late Saturday during his official visit to the school.

Poutasi’s commitment, which he announced on Twitter, is nonbinding, and the first day he can sign a letter of intent is Wednesday. California’s coaches cannot comment until that time.

Poutasi is the sixth player from Desert Pines to commit to a Football Bowl Subdivision school.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 305-pound Poutasi decommitted from Louisville in December and was being recruited by several schools across the country in recent weeks.

He made an official visit to Auburn from Jan. 13 to 15 and originally was scheduled to visit Mississippi this weekend before he opted to visit Cal instead.

Poutasi was the Class 3A Sunset League and Southern Region Lineman of the Year as a senior, helping the Jaguars to the Class 3A state title. He is the first player to commit to Cal since the school hired former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox as coach.