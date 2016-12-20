Fans can go to the NFL combine for the first time in 2017

The NFL is opening its scouting combine to fans for the first time in 2017.

The league announced the creation of its NFL Combine Experience on Tuesday, allowing fans to experience the annual showcase of premier amateur talent in Indianapolis.

“We are excited to deliver to our fans new opportunities to be a part of the Scouting Combine, one of our most-anticipated annual events,” NFL senior vice president of events Peter O’Reilly said in a statement.

Fans will be able to watch the bench press, view press conferences in person and run the 40-yard dash. The event will also feature a festival with interactive games and virtual reality sessions, youth football clinics and autograph sessions with NFL legends.

A select group of fans will also be allowed to watch the combine live from inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

“With the new NFL Combine Experience, we have re-imagined the event to provide more access for our fans and to create unique ways for them to join the excitement as well as see the next generation of NFL players in Indianapolis,” O’Reilly added.

Six thousand free tickets will be distributed to fans who register at NFL.com/CombineFMP. The 2017 NFL Combine takes place March 3-5.

The league has held its scouting combine in Indianapolis since 1987.