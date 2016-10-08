Fantasy football players welcome Tom Brady’s return

There are more bye week and injury issues to deal with in Week 5 of the fantasy football season. You’re going to have to sweat out more tough decisions as you attempt to earn another victory.

Don’t overthink it or second-guess yourself, though. All you can do is make the most informed decisions, set your lineup and hope for the best. We help you come to some of those optimum conclusions. First, let’s start with the good news:

BRADY RETURNS

Quarterback Tom Brady’s return from suspension should instantly revive a New England offense that was blanked by Buffalo last week. The Browns have allowed an AFC-high 10 touchdown passes. Wide receiver Julian Edelman gets locked back into all lineups, and now receiver Chris Hogan becomes an interesting add and play. Brady was developing a good on-field relationship with Hogan in the preseason, and if you have a receiver on a bye such as Doug Baldwin or Jeremy Maclin, consider Hogan a quality filler in point-per-reception leagues. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is battling a hamstring issue, so Brady may work to secondary playmakers such as Hogan and tight end Martellus Bennett. Pass-catching running back James White also sees a boost in appeal in PPR formats.

QUARTERBACK BYES

Russell Wilson and Drew Brees are on byes, and Cam Newton (concussion) is iffy for Monday night. Eagles rookie Carson Wentz is the top quarterback sub of the week and a top 10 start overall against a Lions pass defense that has surrendered 12 touchdown passes, the second-highest total in the NFL. Brian Hoyer is coming off two 300-yard games for the Bears and is a good play at Indianapolis. Joe Flacco is also a decent play against Washington. If your alternatives for Newton are not too attractive, pick up his backup, Derek Anderson, and start either Carolina quarterback that gets the call against Tampa Bay, which has allowed nine touchdown passes.

RAIDERS RUNNERS

Oakland running back Latavius Murray has a foot injury and is looking unlikely to play against the Chargers. His production has been disappointing, as Oakland has used a committee approach at running back. Rookie DeAndre Washington should get the start and has upside against a Chargers defense that allows 26 fantasy points per game in PPR formats to running backs, according to FantasyPros.com. He is a viable flex play, but Jalen Richard also might see some work, and fullback Jamize Olawale could get goal-line work. Richard is a deeper league option.

LIONS HURTING AT RB

The Lions continue to deal with injuries at running back, as Ameer Abdullah is already on injured reserve with a foot injury and now rookie Dwayne Washington could be out this week with a sprained foot and ankle. Theo Riddick has rushed for 40 yards on 21 carries in the past two games. If you are digging for some running back help, Zach Zenner may be the next man up for the Lions as a ball carrier. He showed potential in the preseason and certainly has promise as a goal-line runner, as he is a strong, physical runner who can grind out yardage and doesn’t quit after initial contact.

FALCONS REPEAT?

Matt Ryan has been the best quarterback in fantasy with 105 points in standard leagues. Receiver Julio Jones is coming off a historic performance, and running back Devonta Freeman has scored in each of the past two games. But the Falcons draw the Denver defense this week, a matchup that often leads fantasy owners to consider benching their top performers. Jones cannot be reserved regardless of opposition, but Ryan has a stern test and it appears safer to use other choices such as Wentz or Hoyer. The Broncos are allowing 15.6 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, so Freeman should give you a decent floor statistically.

HOPKINS’ STRUGGLES

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins has not returned his first-round value, with five catches for 60 yards in his past two games, including a one-catch, 4-yard outing against the Titans last week. The Vikings are allowing 13.6 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, second-lowest in the league. So do you bench Hopkins? In many cases, you won’t have a more proven option with more upside. Fantasy superstars often earn such a label by producing in even the most challenging of matchups. Hopkins may relish such a matchup, and the Texans will want to get him involved early and often, so maintain your confidence in him and keep him active.

BECKHAM LOOKS TO REBOUND

The Giants’ offense sputtered last week at Minnesota, and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. endured the worst statistical performance of his career. Look for a rebound performance at Green Bay, as the Packers have allowed 307.3 passing yards per game, second-highest in the NFC. Beckham should calm down some of the negative talk about him, and Eli Manning will be good for at least two touchdown passes. Receiver Sterling Shepard should remain in your starting lineup, and receiver Victor Cruz can be used as a quality bye week replacement.

PANTHERS DEFENSE

The Panthers were embarrassed by Ryan and Jones last week, but don’t expect a repeat performance and assume you should start Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. After such a poor defensive outing, the Panthers will want to recapture their pride Monday against a divisional opponent. Winston already has eight interceptions and has not progressed as hoped this season. Receiver Mike Evans will get his numbers, but Carolina may take its frustrations out from last week on Winston.