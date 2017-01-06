Posted 

Former Bishop Gorman QB Tate Martell to be in upcoming docuseries

Bishop Gorman's Tate Martell (18) runs to meet with his teammates after winning 84-8 against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Gaels senior quarterback Tate Martell discusses being recently named Gatorade National Player of the Year on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman's Tate Martell (18) makes a pass for a catch against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Brevin Jordan (9) celebrates his touchdown with Tate Martell (18) against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman quarterback Tate Martell runs with the ball against Palo Verde during the first half of a high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Bishop Gorman quarterback Tate Martell runs with the ball against Palo Verde during the first half of a high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Bishop Gorman quarterback Tate Martell runs with the ball against Palo Verde during the first half of a high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Gaels senior quarterback Tate Martell discusses being recently named Gatorade National Player of the Year on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL 

Former Bishop Gorman quarterback Tate Martell will be featured in an upcoming docuseries titled “QB1: Beyond the Lights.”

The 10-part series from award-winning director Peter Berg (“Friday Night Lights”) follows Martell and prep quarterbacks Jake Fromm of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Tayvon Bowers of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, throughout their senior seasons.

The show is scheduled to debut Feb. 15 and is available through Complex Networks’ Rated Red on go90.

“This is most certainly a passion project for me and everyone involved in QB1,” Berg said in a release. “It’s intimate and soulful and takes us deep inside the hearts and minds of these young men who are faced with an unknown future – one that is filled with anticipation, anxiety, excitement and fear. And yet, they need to be fearless in the face of it all to succeed. It’s the kind of narrative that pulls no punches, and I am proud to tell these personal and very compelling stories.”

Martell, who is set to enroll at Ohio State next week, led Gorman to a 15-0 record and its third straight mythical national championship as a senior.

He finished his career 43-0 as a starter and recently was named the Gatorade and MaxPreps.com Player of the Year.

 